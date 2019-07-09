‘DIE-IN’ SPECIAL REPORT: Without Safety Fixes, Cycling is in a Death Spiral

Welcome to Fear City.

This is happening way too often, Mr. Mayor. Photo: Dave Colon
Mr. Mayor, you’ve lost CitizenKuv — and, quite possibly, tens of thousands of cyclists like him.

“I have been biking in the city for most of my life and I’ve stopped because I’m scared,” said the Midwood resident and cycling advocate, who blogs under a pseudonym out of fear of reprisal from drivers. We’re five years into the Vision Zero era and, yes, fatalities are down, but anxiety is not.

“You can really feel the increase in reckless behavior on the road,” added CitizenKuv, who is calling for cyclists to take back the streets. “I’ve found myself riding so much less than I usually do, it’s been tapering down. It’s sad because cycling has been the way to get around for most of my life.”

CitizenKuv's recent Medium post says it all.
If Kuv is afraid to bike as frequently as he once did, there are thousands, if not tens of thousands of other, less-experienced or would-be bike riders who are declining to take to the streets because the streets remain too damn mean. After a substantial rise in regular bike-riding during the Bloomberg administration that continued into Mayor de Blasio’s first term, the city’s own statistics show that bike riding has flattened.

In 2017 — the last year cited in the city’s most recent biking report — only 739,000 New Yorkers said they rode a bike “several times a month,” a number that represents just 12 percent of the adult population of the city. Worse, that number is down 4 percent from the previous year — the wrong direction in a city whose mayor claims he wants to boost cycling.

In addition, the number of cyclists using the four East River bridges every day — a crucial indicator of the strength of cycle commuting — has dropped seven percent since hitting a high of 22,626 riders on the average day in 2016. Seventy six percent of New Yorkers say they would never ride a bike in this town.

And, of course, those prior ridership statistics are just one part of the story. This year’s most important statistic is not reflected in the past data, but it’s published in blood for everyone who even considers riding to work: 15 cyclists have been killed this year on New York City streets, up from 10 all of last year. There is simply no denying that the death toll has inhibited many riders.

“I love riding bikes, bikes are my life,” Shane Ferro tweeted last month — before three cyclists were killed in the span of seven days. “I wish I could be a bigger advocate for more people on bikes in the city, but the truth is when people tell me they don’t commute by bike because they don’t feel like it’s safe I say ‘same.'”

New York is outpacing other U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland, Oregon, where bike commuting trips top out in the 20,000-per-day range. But the Big Apple is withering when compared to other world capitals, where aggressive leadership has added far more protected bike lanes and declared whole sections of the city off-limits to cars.

In London, bike riding is soaring, with over 900 million bike miles traveled in 2018, likely far more than New York, which gives statistics only in total number of trips, not distance, at 178.8 million in 2017. Cyclists in the British capital rode an average of nearly 2.5 million miles per day last year, up 5 percent from the previous year, according to city figures.

If cycling is declining in New York City, it will have a ripple effect because many cyclists say they get a strength-in-numbers feeling when bike riding is on the rise. But it’s the “De Blasio-22”: Cyclists will ride less if they don’t feel safe, but the city will be less inclined to build more protected infrastructure if cycling declines. Left in the breach are plenty of would-be riders.

“I’d take more discretionary trips if I could count on a regular network of protected bike lanes,” Chas Stewart, an occasional cyclist told Streetsblog. Stewart said he specifically will avoid riding from Astoria to his job in Manhattan because of safety concerns along Second Avenue, where a southbound protected bike lane suddenly disappears at 43rd Street and doesn’t return until below the dangerous car entrance to the Queens-Midtown tunnel. Since Jan. 1, 2018, there have been 472 crashes along that mere nine-block stretch, resulting in injuries to 17 cyclists, 38 pedestrians and 44 motorists, according to Crashmapper.

Everyone knows it’s a murderstrip. But the city does not act. And that sends a message to cyclists that cars get priority at some of the most dangerous places on earth.

“There are so many bewildering intersections and junctions out there that also look vaguely like a meat grinder, and they pop out of nowhere in unfamiliar parts of the city,” Stewart said.

Citi Bike has been a bright spot for cycling, with the bike share system racking up 17.6 million trips last year, but many users are tourists. Many would-be regular riders are deterred — even when they don’t even pay for the service.

“I have a free Citi Bike membership through work and decided to try it a month ago,” said Brooklyn resident and rookie cyclist Megan Magray. “But within a few minutes of being out, I got cut got off by a car and banged into a parked car.” The fear of car drivers still keeps her off the road. “The driver who cut me off was literally just heading towards a red light. There was zero reason for them to swerve. I don’t know how cyclists do this — I’d probably murder someone if I didn’t get killed first.”

Cyclists are most likely to give up regular riding because they don’t trust drivers to follow the rules — or even think about the presence of cyclists on streets that many drivers think are exclusively their space. Zoraida Palencia took her first New York City bike ride in June, using in a painted bike lane in Bedford-Stuyvesant, only to discover what longtime riders barely even notice any more: all painted lanes in this city are de facto parking lanes.

“I was assuming that because there was a bike path no one would park in it or drive in it,” she told Streetsblog. “I’ve learned otherwise since then, obviously cars are going to be parked there. [Drivers] really don’t see me. My helmet is bright pink and I have a bright backpack, I have bright colors, and they just act like I’m not there. I thought my protection was this stupid little paint, if we’re following the traffic rules you’re not going to cross the line.”

Palencia is proof that some people are still willing to continue giving cycling a try, but even in these cases, the city’s lack of urgency to make a truly protected network of bike lanes is putting people at risk. Palencia said she was shocked to learn that the city could build parking or concrete-protected lanes as well, which she said she hadn’t come across on her rides. “Those things exist? I thought I was in a protected path. Fuck yeah, I’d feel safer with a barrier. They’re not around in my neighborhood!”

Most disheartening is that even in the midst of a rise in cyclist and pedestrian deaths this year, city leadership still unabashedly proclaims that its mission is to make sure drivers are not adversely affected by roadway reconfigurations that city statistics show are actually safer for all road users.

“We do our best to balance the different needs and to have as little effect on all the road users so the street operates at the same level it did before we put the bike lane in,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg recently told Streetsblog.

How bad is the fear? None other than Transportation Alternatives’ Deputy Director Ellen McDermott recently wrote about her discomfort in unprotected bike lanes for Streetsblog. Her husband, Christopher Bonanos, shares her concern.

“It’s mostly the intensity of car traffic,” said Bonanos, a Midtown resident. “Ellen and I live in Midtown, facing an avenue, so you step off our curb and you are basically on a major highway. It’s not so much bad drivers — although bad drivers scare me, sure — as it is the sheer number of them. Our street is just full of cars, all the time. I was coming home in a cab a few nights ago and I literally got stuck in traffic at 10:30 p.m.”

This is not OK, regardless of what NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil says. Photo: Rich Garvey
So what is to be done? The bloody beginning to 2019 — with 15 cyclists and 53 pedestrians dead already — did prompt Mayor de Blasio to order the NYPD and the DOT to devise a bicycle safety strategy. The NYPD said it would conduct a three-week ticketing blitz against reckless drivers — but the blitz has also resulted in many tickets to cyclists and a horrifying incident in which an NYPD cop used his SUV squad car as a battering ram to take down a defenseless Citi Bike rider who had allegedly run a red light and was biking with earphones. On Monday, NYPD Commissioner O’Neill and Mayor de Blasio sent a discouraging message of safety to all cyclists by saying they supported the cop’s use of deadly force in that instance.

Months of outrage will culminate on Tuesday night, when Transportation Alternatives hosts a “die-in” to focus attention on the bloodshed on our streets. Mourners will certainly grieve over the loss of Aurilla Lawrence, Devra Freelander, Robyn Hightman, Robert Spencer, Ernest Askew, Victor Ang and many others who were killed this year.

But what they will also be saying, even as they lie silently next to their bikes in Washington Square Park is this: “Mr. Mayor, we don’t feel safe.”

  • Simon Phearson

    Okay, Streetsblog. Chill the fuck out. You’re not helping.

    I’m not going to say the streets are “safe for cycling,” because that would be obviously false, but this extreme alarmism is out of proportion with the risks, and will only help to dissuade even more cyclists from venturing out there.

  • qrt145

    “Citi Bike has been a bright spot for cycling, with the bike share system racking up 17.6 million trips last year, but many users are tourists.”

    What is the point of saying many users are tourists? Do you want to help perpetuate the myth that Citi Bike is “just for tourists”? Sure, you only said “many”, which is vague enough to be true, but it sounds dismissive of the overwhelming majority of Citi Bike users who are not tourists.

    From the last operating report, “There were 1,960,855 trips in May […] Annual members completed the majority of trips, recording 1,662,501 trips, compared to 298,354 trips by casual members.”

    Let’s just say all annual members are non-tourists (probably largely true) and that all casual members are tourists (probably far from true). If that were the case, 85% of trips would be by non-tourists.

  • PDiddy

    I think the alarmism is warranted. Letting things stand as they are is not getting anywhere. And I would never lie to someone and say cycling in NYC is safe, it is demonstrably UNSAFE.

  • Daphna

    I understand the desire to raise awareness, but protesting something so sad and negative is not usually effective. There is a time to mourn and all those lost should be mourned. But in terms of incentivizing political action and incentivizing more riding, celebrating all that is good about cycling might be a better idea.

  • qrt145

    Safety is not all or nothing, but falls on a continuum. The fact is your chance of getting killed in a year if you are one of the 700K+ bike users in the city is, on average, close to 1/40,000. Not ideal, but nowhere near the death wish many people seem to think.

    People die in bike crashes in the Netherlands too. I know their rate is much better. I’m too lazy to look it up right now, but lets say it is 1/400,000, or whatever, but it’s definitely not zero. Would you call that “SAFE”? If so, where exactly do you draw the line?

    Alarmist coverage is a double-edge sword. On one hand, maybe it can spur action for the good. But on the other, it can frighten people into giving up. I’m of the “strong and fearless” type with 20 years of bike commuting experience, but sometimes all this negative coverage does bring me down emotionally. Even though rationally I say I’m willing to take those 1/40,000 odds, sometimes I just say, heck, let’s take the train today. And if I took the train yesterday, I’m more likely to take it today, too, out of inertia.

    This can hurt the “safety in numbers” effect and also the demand for infrastructure.

  • PDiddy

    This is the same nonsense that the Bicycle League of America says on their site. “Please don’t stop cycling, even if you feel unsafe”.

    Motherfucker, that is not something you can demand from people, these are people’s lives you are gambling with. Your statistics do not take into account the amount of close passes and near collisions that commuters face on a daily.

    There are plenty of bike couriers that have stopped their hustle because of the uptick in deaths.

    Again, the alarmism is warranted. And if you think it isn’t go ahead and YOU SHOW US THE WAY. Tell all your friends and family to ride with you. My feeling is, they won’t.

  • PDiddy

    Your rhetoric is the same bullshit that NRA and their ilk keep spouting.

    “This isn’t the time to be talking about gun reform”.

    Yes, this is the time. If you don’t want to do it, then get out of the way.

  • Simon Phearson

    When I talk to people who are interested in cycling but afraid, I tell them the truth: Sometimes it can be dangerous. But with some practice, good bike sense, and awareness of the key risks, it’s manageable.

    What I will not do is tell them: You know what, don’t. It’s not worth it, it’s too risky. And the reason I don’t tell them this is because my safety increases, the more cyclists are out there. They don’t have to be putting their lives on the line – no one should do more than they feel comfortable doing – but the more of us that are out there, and the more confidently we ride, the more of a constituency we have, and the more drivers get used to us.

    So I would prefer that an ostensibly advocacy-oriented website like Streetsblog not devote substantial amounts of its coverage trying to terrify cyclists, out of a misplaced belief that this will somehow make politicians more willing to act.

  • Vooch

    Simon,

    I think Streetsblog is arguing that unless we create a PBL network of say 600 miles – we will never increase cycling mode share beyond its current level.

    BTW – Citibike ridership is setting big records every year. like huge growth. Manhattan below 34th; 15-20% of traffic is bikes.

  • Joe R.

    The NRA’s no regulations at all stance is probably the biggest impediment to getting sane firearm regulations. Those would be somewhere in between none and NYC’s overly strict gun laws. I’ve thought something like you have to demonstrate proficiency with a particular weapon before you’re allowed to carry it or take it home but you don’t need to give any reasons for carrying the weapon or owing it. Of course, if you’re mentally ill or have a felony history you’re not allowed to own a firearm at all.

    If there’s anything we should regulate more strictly it should be motor vehicles and driver licensing, not guns. I find it amazing it’s virtually impossible to get a carry permit in NYC, but we’ll let an 18-year with little training drive a 6,000 pound SUV in the city. The SUV can do far more damage than the meanest assault rifle.

  • PDiddy

    Make your own website or blog and advocate in the way that you like then.

  • r

    Nope. Politicians can only be bothered to change things if they’re made uncomfortable. Celebrating cycling would only be used by de Blasio and DOT to say, “Look how good things are!”

    Protest works.

  • Simon Phearson

    No u

  • qrt145

    I’m not demanding anything from anyone. All I’m saying is these decisions are emotional, and alarmist coverage can feed into those fears even when the data points in an opposite direction. The fact is that cycling in the city has been getting consistently safer over the last two decades, and the latest “blip” is–sorry if it sounds insensitive–still within the level of statistical noise. When numbers are so small (statistically speaking), it is normal to see large relative increases or decreases from one year to the next. I hate to see both politicians and advocates “ride the noise” by claiming credit for random decreases or raising the alarm for random increases, respectively. Feel free to read the DOT cycling risk report and draw your own conclusions: https://www1.nyc.gov/html/dot/downloads/pdf/nyc-cycling-risk.pdf

    Believe it or not, many of my friends and family do bike, and I think I contributed to it in at least a couple of cases.

  • PDiddy

    You talked about a continuum. If I had to grade NYC where 1 is New Delhi, London is a 5 and 10 is Utrecht, then NYC is probably a 3. Pretty bad IMO but I’ll leave that to others to mull over.

    Anyways, this isn’t a statistical aberration and it’s not noise and it’ll continue to get worse as projects keep getting stonewalled/redtaped/lawsuited to death.

    Vision Zero is reversing as NYC/BDB/PT are refusing to make the hard decisions to take ridership safety to something that will actually allow women and children to feel safe.

