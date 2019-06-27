Thursday’s Headlines: Tonight’s the Night Edition
You’ve heard weeks worth of hype. Now it’s time for the rubber (Kenda tires, actually) to hit the road: Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Museum of the City of New York, Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman will lead the star-studded panel discussion, “Whose Streets? Reclaiming NYC for Cyclists” (tickets and info here). The timing couldn’t be better for a spirited discussion about the future of our livable communities and sustainable commutes — the state legislature just legalized electric bikes and scooters, yet our streets remain unspeakably unsafe, as Monday’s death of cyclist Robyn Hightman proves.
So join Kuntzman, plus activists Helen Ho of the Biking Public Project, Judi Desire of Uptown and Boogie Bicycle Advocacy, Adam Mansky from Transportation Alternatives and Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez of the all-important Transportation Committee.
For now, he’s our daily news update:
- Mocking Mayor de Blasio’s campaign for president has been every New Yorker’s birthright these last few weeks, but, wouldn’t you know, some analysts were impressed with his performance in Wednesday night’s first presidential debate. BuzzFeed called Hizzoner “unabashedly ideological” (in a good way!) and argued that successfully moved the debate to the left, which was his goal. And USAToday even gave de Blasio his own headline with his gun control answer. To be clear, none of the moderators questioned any of the candidates about street safety, so de Blasio didn’t have to explain why 12 cyclists have died in Vision Zero New York in the first six months of this year. But there’s time.
- Proving again that he will be hard to beat for Bike Mayor, Doug Gordon penned an op-ed in the Daily News that focused a laser beam on all the ways future president Bill de Blasio has failed New York City cyclists.
- Like Dostoevesky’s “Notes from Underground,” Gothamist’s version provided a truly horrifying Existential experience from subterranean New York.
- L train work will be suspended during Pride weekend to accommodate massive crowds. (amNY)
- Road rage cop Michael Baror got two months in the slammer. (NYDN)
- In case you didn’t know it, but the NYPD is completely incapable of recognizing bias by its officers. (NY Times)
- “Terrific” news: Sure, the Mets are in a tailspin, but the City Council voted to rename 126th Street after the greatest pitcher in history. Now Citi Field is officially at 41 Seaver Way. (NYDN, NY Post)
- And, finally, some trash talk: The Department of Sanitation will unveil the two finalists in its “Better Bin” contest today at 11 a.m. Pick your favorite here.