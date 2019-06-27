Thursday’s Headlines: Tonight’s the Night Edition

You’ve heard weeks worth of hype. Now it’s time for the rubber (Kenda tires, actually) to hit the road: Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Museum of the City of New York, Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman will lead the star-studded panel discussion, “Whose Streets? Reclaiming NYC for Cyclists” (tickets and info here). The timing couldn’t be better for a spirited discussion about the future of our livable communities and sustainable commutes — the state legislature just legalized electric bikes and scooters, yet our streets remain unspeakably unsafe, as Monday’s death of cyclist Robyn Hightman proves.

So join Kuntzman, plus activists Helen Ho of the Biking Public Project, Judi Desire of Uptown and Boogie Bicycle Advocacy, Adam Mansky from Transportation Alternatives and Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez of the all-important Transportation Committee.

For now, he’s our daily news update: