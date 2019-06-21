Friday’s Headlines: Byford’s on the Bucket Brigade Edition
We don’t know what’s worse: The fact that the subway in Grand Central flooded during yesterday’s rains or that NYC Transit President Andy Byford was spotted grabbing a mop and fixing the problem himself — or that the subway systems tweeter in chief Sarah Meyer put it out there on social.
In any event, there’ll be more rain today, so if you have a leaky basement, you know who to call.
For now, here’s the news:
- No one is more obsessed with trash on the sidewalk than our cranky editor (well, or Christine Berthet), but now Council Member Antonio Reynoso says he’s going to do something about it — and he means he’s coming for all that unused public space where drivers store their cars. (Nicole Gelinas via Twitter)
- On the plus side of Byford’s effort to fix the subways, he wants train drivers to go faster (NYDN). And his work on the 7 train is paying off (WSJ).
- The Times beat us to the one angle on New York’s historic climate change bill that we were pursuing: how to clean up the main transportation villain: cars.