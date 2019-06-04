Will NYC Finally Get Garbage Out of Pedestrians’ Way?

This is every afternoon in New York City. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
It’s the city’s version of the five o’clock shadow.

Every afternoon, vast stretches of New York City sidewalks become de facto garbage dumps as high-rise maintenance workers, brownstone residents and single-family homeowners toss big black bags of trash onto the sidewalk in anticipation of the next morning’s pickup.

Finally, the departments of Sanitation and Transportation say they’ll do something about it. Both agencies are cooperating on a formal “request for expressions of interest” from community, industry and advocacy groups to help the city find “creative solutions for containerized refuse and recycling” that will increase recycling to reduce how much garbage actually gets put on the streets, while also lowering the amount of miles traveled by carbon-spewing waste collection trucks.

The agencies are now going through the submissions, which were due on May 31. But the goals of the RFEI were so vaguely worded that it’s anyone’s guess whether any of the proposals will be sufficiently bold to fix the persistent problem of garbage-strewn sidewalks, one that is getting worse as some longtime business zones such as Lower Manhattan change.

“Where we have conversion of commercial buildings to residential, that’s a shift in the waste that’s coming out of those buildings,” said Bridget Anderson, the Sanitation Department’s deputy commissioner for recycling and sustainability. “That waste wasn’t in the original plan, so we have to consider how we respond to the changing use of the built environment. Loading areas are crucial, which is why DOT is a partner on this RFEI.”

New York City has been struggling with trash ever since the Dutch started making it. By the early 19th century, real estate was at such a premium in the city that planners didn’t bother building back alleys as in other cities, a decision that led to the mounds of trash — 12,000 tons a day, citywide — that we see on today’s sidewalks.

There is, of course, no shortage to solutions to the problem of public trash — forward-thinking, overtly planned communities such as Roosevelt Island, Hudson Yards and Battery Park City all designed nifty ways of hiding trash or moving it along pneumatically — but in the real world, there is a shortage of space.

Or is there?

CHEKPEDS, a venerable livable streets advocacy group in Hells Kitchen, submitted a proposal called TOSS, short for Trash Off Sidewalk Space. As the name suggests, the group wants bagged garbage to be put in the street, rather than in pedestrians’ way.

The plan [PDF] would deploy six “Waste Corrals” on a typical side-street block, with each seven-foot-by-20-foot corral holding roughly 85 bags of trash in the same space as one parked car. It’s an attempt to retip the public right-of-way pendulum back towards pedestrians from drivers who want to store their private cars in public space.

“This is simply taking a parking space and putting the bags there instead of on the sidewalk,” said Christine Berthet, a co-founder of the group. “It would do a lot of good for the pedestrians, plus the Sanitation workers won’t have to go through the cars to get the garbage. This is very basic.”

It’s very basic. In fact, it’s exactly how trash is handled the world over. In many modern cities, residents bring their trash to one or several large containers — sealed to keep out rodents — on their block. Americans may scoff at the loss of convenience, but it is common among urbanites elsewhere.

How they do it in Barcelona. Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Reciclatge_Llinars_Catalunya.JPG
It seems unlikely that the departments of Sanitation and Transportation will take on car owners by fully embracing the CHEKPEDS plan because, Anderson said, New Yorkers wouldn’t likely go for it. In other words, this revolution will not be Sanitized.

“Our intention is not to make residents’ life more difficult at all,” she said. “We want to maintain the convenience factor and if anything, make life more convenient. … We have curbside service. I don’t imagine switching our way of doing business. If individuals [had to] go down the block and drop off the recycling, it might not maximize the amount of recycling. We want recycling and waste to be as convenient as possible. Recycling happens at a much higher rate when it’s convenient.”

Anderson said a likeliest scenario would be collaboration among many buildings on a high-rise block.

“We want building management and building staff to reduce the number of hours they spend on waste,” she added. “And that is about how the building sets up the waste management system, before the waste even gets to the street.”

But under current conditions, the waste never technically even gets to the street. And that’s why most livable streets advocates believe that parking spaces need to be eliminated so that trash ends up in public space that is already being allocated to private storage — currently, mostly automobiles. (The DOT declined to discuss the pilot.)

“Our public right of way deserves better than the status quo,” said Lisa Orman, the co-founder of the Neighborhood Empowerment Project, which works with communities to improve quality of life amid city inaction. “We hope that the city pilots plans that get trash and recycling off our sidewalks, whether that’s in containerized solutions on the street or underground collection sites or something else innovative.”

Anderson said there is hope.

“If a solution would require some parking space, DOT is willing to review it,” she said. “That’s why DOT is involved. We didn’t want to go to DOT after the fact.”

There are many ways to get trash off our sidewalks, as this Zero Waste Design Guideline page shows.
There are many ways to get trash off our sidewalks, as this Zero Waste Design Guideline page shows. Not all are practical.

The overall goal of the RFEI is to reduce the amount of garbage — through prevention, recycling and recovery. The city developed a handbook called the Zero Waste Design Guidelines in 2016 to encourage architects and developers to consider how to handle garbage as an essential part of any new designs. Unfortunately, many of the strategies are pie-in-the-sky ideas for buildings that can’t retrofit with massive garbage-storage areas, pneumatic systems or underground garbage bins like they use in Switzerland.

“Developers and architects have not traditionally thought about waste as a component of their design process,” said Anderson. “If waste is an afterthought, it all ends up at the curb.”

The guidelines did point the way to a solution that CHEKPEDS’ Berthet would likely endorse: “Well-designed drop-off collection points on street corners and public plazas could address inadequate storage in individual buildings,”

“Pedestrians don’t have enough space on the sidewalk,” she said. “No one is going to widen the sidewalk. So let’s get the stuff off the sidewalk!”

Chekpeds – Sanitation Rfei by Gersh Kuntzman on Scribd

  • This is a great reminder of the many kinds of harm that are caused by the massive waste of street space for storing individuals’ private property.

  • Larry Littlefield

    To be fair, you have to include the biggest issue such a proposal would face: how is it decided whose building gets the entire block’s trash? I wonder how that was decided in other cities? Just take that and add the “New York factor.”

    There is also the issue of a theoretical savings. NYC sanitation workers pick up less per worker than those in any city, and there are more of them relative to population than just about anywhere else. Despite the fact that our higher density means they have to travel a much shorter distance to pass the waste of X number of people.

    I’ve tried and failed to come up with reasons for this. Other places use private carters? I get the data on private carters here and elsewhere, and it doesn’t come close of offsetting. Is it the street sweeping? Last time around I asked the DOS how many people have that job, and it wasn’t nearly as many as I thought.

    My latest thought is perhaps NYC sanitation workers get so little done because they have to move all the trash around all the parked cars, and that takes a lot of extra time sanitation workers elsewhere don’t have to spend. Maybe that’s the reason. So this would be a theoretical savings. But given the way public union contracts work in NY, that savings is likely to be extremely theoretical.

  • running_bond

    Some NYC sidewalks have trash on them 50% of the time if they have late pickup hours and the trash goes out at 4 pm the day before, three times a week. This standing trash then begets more trash and people throw coffee cups and meal baggies on top of it while animals chew at it. Nothing makes me unhappier about New York than the sea of litter on every block – much filthier than any other city I’ve ever lived in.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    “If individuals [had to] go down the block and drop off the recycling, it might not maximize the amount of recycling” – why make people go down the block, have 2-3 sites for bins like I’ve seen in other cities.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    I was in Boston last week and while getting breakfast a commercial sanitation truck pulled up outside, one driver/operator. The trash was in a wheeled metal dumpster in front of the building, all he had to do was position the truck to life the bin and dump the trash into the top of the truck, never even got out. Took a few minutes tops. No reason that can’t be NY for both residential and commercial trash.

  • BronxEE2000

    Seriously? I don’t see anything wrong with our current system. All this is unnecessary.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “No reason that can’t be NY.”

    Only the reason I gave. In a place where every spot is taken overnight, removing the parking space means someone has to lose a car, but it is uncertain whose car that is. But the garbage location is different.

  • Reader

    Because then you’d have to sacrifice more parking spaces, which Bill “climate mayor” de Blasio will never allow.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    For sure, agree that it’s a big ask, was speaking more rhetorically. If every street had paid parking, even a nominal amount, I think this would be easier to implement. There would be less of a feeling of “you’re violating my rights as a car owner” by re-purposing the street space.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’m not a big fan of the Mayor, but it seems that lately the criticism has gotten so much that I almost want to defend him.

    It is his administration, after all, that is bringing this possibility up. And it has removed parking spaces, though not as many as perhaps some here would like. And there was that 25 mile per hour thingy.

  • You should try walking somewhere at 7pm and get back to us

  • DoctorMemory

    You may not see it, but I’ll bet you can smell it most days between June and October…

  • AMH

