Man Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver in the Bronx

Cops are hunting for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a Bronx man on Bruckner Boulevard early Sunday.

Police say that Christopher Nieves was crossing the southbound Bruckner service road near Austin Place at around 6 a.m. when he was hit by the driver of a brown or tan Chevy Tahoe, a mammoth vehicle. The driver did not stop. Nieves was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he died.

The Daily News reported that Nieves had just left an early Father’s Day celebration with friends. He had gone to the house party on Saturday night so he could spend the actual Father’s Day with his mother and two siblings, a yearly tradition, the paper reported.

A police spokesman told Streetsblog there was no update in the case as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

The area where Nieves was killed is a horribly designed, poorly enforced speedway. Last year, in a four-block stretch of Bruckner Boulevard centered on Austin Place, there were 175 crashes injuring 61 people. That’s an average of one crash every two days — on a four-block length of roadway.