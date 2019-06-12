Wednesday’s Headlines: Corey’s Master Plan Edition

Corey Johnson in mid-air.
We’ll start our coverage today at 1 p.m. at City Hall for a hearing on Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s bill to require the city Department of Transportation to create a master plan for streets, sidewalks, and pedestrian spaces every five years to “prioritize and promote the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists, access to and the use of mass transit, the reduction of traffic congestion and emissions, and improved access to streets, sidewalks, public spaces, and mass transit for individuals with reduced mobility, hearing, or visual impairment.”

Who could oppose that? Wait and see.

For now, here’s the news from a busy Tuesday:

  • Mayor de Blasio only said he’d make a transportation announcement at 1:30 today, but Politico’s Dana Rubinstein got the scoop — he’s going to extend the Uber-Lyft driver limit. Meanwhile, in the Daily News, it’s Uber drivers vs. Uber moguls in the battle over that app-taxi cap.
  • In a related story, in the midst of a fiscal meltdown for yellow cab drivers, never let it be said that the de Blasio administration didn’t do the least it could do. (NYDN)
  • Gov. Cuomo’s battle with his own MTA is getting uglier now that he’s hired a prosecutor to dig deeper. (Politico)
  • Then again, maybe the governor has a point. Look at this brand new subway platform leaking already. (NY Post — byline by former Streetsblog vet David Meyer)
  • What, no pedestrians have to look both ways — and up? (NYDN)
  • Courtesy, professionalism, reject. (NY Post)
  • We think we can all agree that bike vigilante and former NHL enforcer Sean Avery is a hero (Page Six) — or anti-hero (Gothamist, featuring a great Marxist lede by Jake Offenhartz)
  • Residents of Tribeca think placard abuse is really crappy. Literally. (Tribeca Citizen)
  • And, finally, Bike New York posted an epic Twitter thread about how far the bike network has come — and how way way way further it needs to go.

