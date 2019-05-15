Wednesday’s Headlines: It’s Just Weather Edition
We’re sick of hearing New Yorkers complain about the weather. Yes, the weather sucks. But take a look at the video below. It’s three minutes of Dutch people biking in the rain. We don’t see anyone complaining!
Now, put on that People’s Poncho and get to work. It should be drier today anyway. Meanwhile, here’s the news:
- Farah Louis, a former staffer to Jumaane Williams, won the special election to replace him on the City Council, romping with 41 percent of the vote in a field of eight (NYDN). We look forward to Louis repudiating her earlier statement that she prefers parking to bus lanes.
- All this focusing on MTA overtime is not going to end well. (WSJ)
- It only took three months, but the bus driver who police say ran over a Bronx senior in a crosswalk — then fled — has been caught and charged. (NYDN)
- The ongoing illegality of e-bikes is an equity issue. (City Limits)
- Bklyner followed up on our coverage of the debacle of the DOT’s unprotected bike lane proposal in Bay Ridge. The neighborhood’s council member, Justin Brannan, tried to look on the bright side, but Streetsblog wouldn’t let him.
- It looks like the Floyd Bennett Field bike races that we wrote about last week have been saved! (NY1)
- Queens residents are seeking more information about a truck driver who seriously injured a cyclist last month in Maspeth. If a truck driver hits someone from behind, how is it possible that he’s not charged with following too closely? Isn’t that the definition of following too closely? (QNS)