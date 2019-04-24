Wednesday’s Headlines: NYPD Commissioner O’Neill is a Hypocrite Edition

Kudos to our friends at Gothamist. Like us, reporter Christopher Robbins was so enraged by the NYPD crackdown on kids without bike bells — but Robbins went one further: he scoured NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill’s Twitter account, and other social media posts, to reveal – hold onto your helmets! — that New York’s top cop is just as guilty as those kids of riding around without proper ting-making equipment!

Of course, no one ever confiscated his bike or handed him a ticket — the so-called “No Bell Prize.” As Mel Brooks once said, “It’s good to be the king.”

Kidding aside, neither the NYPD nor Mayor de Blasio has commented fully on why kids’ bikes were confiscated on Saturday, or why the NYPD targeted them in the first place. We’ll stay on it.

For now, here’s today’s headlines: