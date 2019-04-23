BREAKING (Skin Only): Corey Johnson Injured in Scooter Mishap in Mexico

Olé? No, oy vey!

Corey Johnson’s vacation in Mexico City was rudely interrupted on Tuesday when he tumbled off a Lime scooter and cut himself up.

According to the Speaker’s personal Twitter account, the potential mayoral candidate did not do so well in his maiden voyage on an e-scooter — a form of transportation whose legality in New York City is currently before the Council.

“First five minutes on a @limebike scooter in Mexico City and I face plant on a busy street,” Johnson tweeted from his personal account, which he recently renamed after a “Game of Thrones” character.

First five minutes on a @limebike scooter in Mexico City and I face plant on a busy street! Scraped, scratched, covered in black stains from the tar on the road but not injured! Now to the Museum of Anthropology! — Ser Brienne of Chelsea (@CoreyinNYC) April 23, 2019

Johnson said he was “not injured” in the crash, but that he was “scraped, scratched [and] covered in black stains from the tar on the road.”

Well-wishers filled Johnson’s Twitter feed, but others pointed out that the Speaker’s experience might come back to haunt supporters of the still-illegal form of micro-mobility.

“A bad sign for the bill being considered that would legalize e-scooters in NYC?” tweeted Jeff Coltin, a reporter for City & State.

The Speaker is on vacation in the Mexican capital through Friday, his office confirmed.