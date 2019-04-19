Today’s Headlines: Good Friday? Let’s Make it a Great Friday

This is the moment when bus driver Dave Lewis passed too closely to cyclist Dan Hanegby, who had the right of way, killing him.
What a busy day it was yesterday — so we won’t waste your time telling you all the great stories that are out there. We’ll just show you right here:

Bike-Share Headlines: Bike-Share Debuts, Giving New Yorkers a New Transit Option (NYT, AP, WSJ, News) In First Six Hours, Bike-Share Logged 6,050 Trips, 13,768 Miles, And Totaled 16,463 Members (Citi Bike) Daily News Reporter (No, Not That One) Loves Citi Bike, Cuts His Commute Time by More Than Half Times Reporters Test Bike-Share and Find It’s Competitive With […]

Assaulted By a Motorist Driving in the Bike Lane? NYPD Won’t Help (50 Car Pile-Up) Driver Kills Wheelchair-Bound Man Crossing Eastern Parkway (News) Unreal: Tow Truck Operator Goes on Reckless High-Speed Chase to Catch Hit-and-Run Driver (News) Paul Kronenberg Completes Quest to Ride All of NYC’s Bike Paths (City Room) MTA Bus Company’s Stops Don’t […]

Kaminsky Officially Wins Skelos’s Old Seat, Giving Democrats Majority in State Senate (AP, Politico) Not Your Imagination: The Subway Is Bursting at the Seams (NYT) To Get Vendors Off Sidewalks, Ydanis Rodriguez Wants More Upper Manhattan Plazas (DNA) Car Thieves Still at Large After Killing Chooi Tan on Canarsie Sidewalk; Daily News: “Accident” Cops Crash […]