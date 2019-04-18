DOT Has Set a Date to Fix the Infamous ‘Second Avenue Gap’

The Department of Transportation said on Thursday that it will finally fix one of the most terrifying routes for cyclists in Manhattan, the dreaded “Second Avenue Gap.”

Work will begin “in the next couple of weeks” to better protect riders along the popular Second Avenue protected bike lane between 68th Street and the Queensboro Bridge,” said Sean Quinn, the agency’s senior director of the bicycle pedestrian project.

“We’re really excited, you know,” Quinn added.

He would certainly not be the only one feeling a little exuberant. Second Avenue’s “degeneration gap” creates a scary situation for cyclists, who are forced into traffic the worst possible place: the spot where drivers get increasingly frustrated — and reckless — as they get stuck in traffic of their own making new the 59th Street Bridge entrance.

The nine-block safety improvement [PDF] was supposed to be completed last year, but was delayed. That delay resulted in substantial carnage: Between Oct. 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019, there were 231 reported crashes along just that short stretch, resulting in injuries to three cyclists, nine pedestrians and 14 motorists, according to city stats.

Activists say the DOT plan is by no means perfect because cyclists will not be “protected” by parked cars during rush hour.

Instead, the DOT will allow cars and trucks to use the southbound lane directly next to the bike lane rather than make it a parking lane (see DOT diagram below):

But many cyclists cheered the fact that the improvements will come in weeks, not months.

Some great #BikeNYC news: construction work to expand the protected bike lane on 2nd Avenue from 68th street to the Queensboro Bridge, closing the #2ndAveGap, will start next week! Terrific news for the safety of bikers, pedestrians, and drivers. pic.twitter.com/WMBsqTDOcQ — Billy Freeland (@policyjunkie) April 18, 2019

Another regular user of the lane said she would remain optimistic for now.

OMG, this is fantastic news! TY TY TY @tansalt Manhattan gang and ie @smithry00 who worked on this tirelessly! With this bikelane gap filled, my commute home will be SO much safer… unless of course drivers will, well, drive in it. Keeping my fingers crossed for now! https://t.co/fWITcsnnaw — Angela Stach (@radlerkoenigin) April 18, 2019

Quinn also added that DOT will eventually work on the similar gap “by the Queens-Midtown Tunnel,” but did not offer a date for when that similarly treacherous gap will be fixed. DOT declined to give more details.