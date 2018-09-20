SEE IT: Video Shows Bus Driver Killing Citi Bike Rider Dan Hanegby

This is the moment when bus driver Dave Lewis passed too closely to cyclist Dan Hanegby, who had the right of way, killing him.
The bus driver did not slow down. The cyclist did not swerve.

A video showing Coach USA operator Dave Lewis driving his 50,000-pound bus over Citi Bike rider Dan Hanegby bolsters the prosecution case that Lewis was reckless as he tried to pass the cyclist on W. 26th Street on June 12, 2017, knocking him to the ground and killing him. (See video below, starting at roughly :50.)

The video — a key component of Lewis’s ongoing trial — was released by Judge Heidi Cesare on Thursday, against the wishes of Lewis’s lawyer. Lewis is on trial for violating Hanegby’s right of way, a misdemeanor punishable by just 30 days in prison, though advocates called for a harsher charge.

In the footage above, Hanegby, 36, enters the frame shortly after :50 and is seen biking east between Eighth and Seventh avenues. The bus is behind Hanegby as he cycles between a white commercial van parked to his right and a black SUV that was jutting into the narrow one-way street on the opposite side.

Hanegby, who is wearing headphones, travels in a straight trajectory near the middle of the roadway. As Lewis passes, Hanegby’s front wheel jerks to the right just before he slips out of view — the video apparently showing the bus clipping Hanegby’s handlebars, causing the front wheel to twist right.

The video appears to counter an original police conclusion that Hanegby, who was an experienced cyclist, swerved. At the time of the crash, a police spokesperson told Gothamist that Hanegby was “swerving left,” a conclusion that is not supported by the video.

During the trial, Lewis’s lawyer Jeremy Saland had blamed Hanegby for the collision, but witnesses rebutted that. Last year, Lanette Perez, who had been riding in the front seat of the bus, said Lewis was to blame.

“We brushed him causing him to loose [sic] control,” she wrote in an email to Gothamist. “My heart breaks for this man and his family.”

Dan Hanegby was killed by bus driver Dave Lewis last year.
A guilty verdict in the bench trial would send Lewis to jail for a month, but send a larger message to drivers who hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brake on narrow city streets. And it would undercut what has become the NYPD’s default reaction after collision: blaming the cyclist.

Saland objected to the release of the powerful video, saying it would bias future witnesses.

“There has been a significant amount of press coverage on this case, and it’s my concern that there could be undue influence on [future witnesses], because objectively, it’s a horrific, horrendous event,” he said. “As we know in this particular case, there are strong emotions in the biker community and some of them might be very reasonable… There’s such emotion here this is just going to add to that fodder.”

But Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Paul Steely White hailed of the judge’s decision to release the tape.

“When a crash victim can’t tell their side of the story, we end up with flawed accounts of what actually happened,” he said. “Without video evidence, Dan Hanegby might have been just another cyclist being blamed for his own death.”

A verdict is expected as early as Oct. 1.

— with Gersh Kuntzman

  • Can civil suits be brought against the illegally parked vehicles?

  • I keep wondering what it will take for members of the press outside of Streetsblog, Gothamist, and a dwindling number of outlets to stop parroting the NYPD line in the wake of a tragic crash. How many times does video evidence or eyewitness testimony contradict the intial blame-the-victim comments the cops give to reporters? Something has to give, and since the mayor isn’t going to tell the cops to stop blaming pedestrians and cyclists for their own deaths anytime soon, one would hope reporters start caring more about the truth than a salacious story.

  • qrt145

    Is it just me or the video is only 9 seconds long and doesn’t show anything meaningful? I definitely can’t get to the 2:20 mark.

  • Joe R.

    Same here. It’s 9 seconds of basically ordinary NYC street life.

  • It shows that Hanegby didn’t “swerve” around the van, as the NYPD originally said.

  • Emma Whitford

    It’s been updated

  • Alexis Leonardo Solórzano

    I always keep watch for large trucks and buses like that, as they don’t know, or don’t care, how close they are to cyclists when they past by. While I am not blaming the cyclist (he had the right of way regardless), wearing those over the ear headphones can almost eliminate the sounds of your surroundings, and could have potentially remove the sound of the bus driving past him. I would advise any people who use Beats or other over the ear headphones to invest in a Bluetooth speaker that mounts to their bag strap or their bike. You should always keep your ears uncovered since a lot of motor vehicles do not provide a safe amount of space to pass you. RIP Dan.

  • qrt145

    Thank you, I got it now. Absolutely horrible. If that doesn’t scream “guilty”, I don’t know what does.

  • walks bikes drives

    Ditto

  • Joe R.

    +1 to your hearing being crucial to your safety. I would never wear anything which interferes with my hearing. I rely on hearing as much as seeing to stay safe.

    Sure, there are absolutely things Dan might have done differently, the fact is the bus driver was 100% in the wrong attempting to pass him in that location. There was no space for passing, period. Someone’s life isn’t worth saving a few seconds.

  • This is victim blaming.

  • Alexis Leonardo Solórzano

    Totally, the driver gave him no space and should have just slowed down or waited.

  • Alexis Leonardo Solórzano

    It can be seen as that, but most over the ear headphones now a days aim to be noise canceling, which is not something you should be wearing those while riding, especially in the city where vehicles do not provide sufficient passing space. I have seen several riders wear them and I have been in a couple collisions to know how important being able to hear your surroundings can be. I was fortunate enough to come out of those incidents with minor injuries. Perhaps Dan was able to ride his bike for several years with headphones on and never had an accidents. I just want to let others know, no matter how much in the right you are, the world can be cruel and unfair, and you should do your best to be as observant to your surroundings as possible, as anyone can easily get a license to operate these deadly machines and not care about the rules of the road.

  • Jacob

    Sadly, we need more videos giving definitive proof that NYPD is lying and willfully deceiving people and showing how unsafe our infrastructure and law enforcement are in practice. Sadly, this is why we need body cameras, and it’s why I wear a camera when I ride my bike. I’m sick of politicians and the press, who are too cowardly to actually ride a bike and see what it’s like, but who at the same time are all to eager to repeat victim blaming narratives.

  • Jacob

    Can civil suits be brought against NYPD for preemptively blaming victims for their own deaths?

  • thielges

    The bicyclist was riding a perfect straight line past the parked vehicles. That’s the best practice for this situation and the safest line to ride. Clearly the bicyclist was not at fault. Given the narrow strait, the bus driver should have simply waited a few more seconds for enough clearance to safely pass.

    Finding the truth in collisions like this should not depend on being lucky enough to have someones security camera pointed the right direction. Courts should heavily doubt any defense that is based on a bicyclist supposedly swerving into a motor vehicle. That just doesn’t happen in real life. Nor do pedestrians jump out in front of cars as frequently as claimed by defendants.

  • Samuelitooooo

    More confident riders would just take the whole lane, way before they come across the parked van or the moving vehicle, whichever comes first. That way the bike rider is forced to be seen by other drivers, and there’s elbow room. It definitely takes guts, but perhaps an insult and a honk is more worth it than being unseen at a pinch point.

    Obviously this is no replacement for separated bikeways and drivers who put safety above shortcuts.

  • thielges

    While I agree that it is generally a bad idea to dull your sense of hearing in the street, those headphones were not a factor in this collision. 100% of the blame falls on the bus driver who made an unsafe pass.

  • Joe R.

    On side streets like that where traffic moves at 15 to 20 mph, taking the lane is exactly what I would have done. However, I’m not going to fault Dan here for riding as he did. He was to the left of parked cars, was riding straight and predictably long before the bus passed him. He didn’t swerve or do anything which could be seen as contributing to his own demise.

    Many motorists just don’t do what they’re supposed to around cyclists. I would think a professional bus driver in charge of a 50,000 pound vehicle would know better, but apparently that’s not the case.

  • The driver saw Dan and honked at him. He saw him and had the responsibility to pass him safely or not at all if he couldn’t. Full stop.

  • Michel S

    First, I want to state unequivocally that I am not victim blaming. With that out of the way:

    Cyclists! If you are on a street without a bike lane, TAKE THE FULL LANE. Do NOT let anyone pass you if there isn’t room. THIS VIDEO IS WHY. Your safety is so important, and in the absence of meaningful action and infrastructure from city officials, only YOU can guarantee it.

  • Gersh Kuntzman

    I fixed it. Sorry for the confusion.

  • Gersh Kuntzman

    Video editing is tough for an old newspaperman!

  • harry smith

    Basically, whatever NYPD say after a cyclist gets killed, believe nothing.

  • AMH

    I can’t bring myself to watch it, but I’m certainly glad that this is out there. I’ve been in this exact situation countless times, too timid to take the lane, trying to watch my back and hoping a car door doesn’t open at the wrong time. I really wish they’d put mirrors on Citibikes.

  • JarekFA

    those headphones were not a factor in this collision. 100% of the blame falls on the bus driver who made an unsafe pass.

    Agree that the fault is 100% on the bus driver but disagree that headphones weren’t a factor. No headphones, you’ll hear a big ass bus approaching you. He was riding in a manner that was intended to allow other cars to pass him. If he had heard a big ass bus coming, he might’ve taken a different approach. He doesn’t “swerve” but he does move the slightest bit leftward to give himself more space from the parked van. If he had heard the big ass bus, he might’ve recognized that as the greater danger.

  • Alexis Leonardo Solórzano

    I am not saying the bus driver shouldn’t have stopped, but if the driver did in fact honk at him, which from personal experience can be very loud, based on Dan looking to the side away from the bus, he must have not heard him, or he would have reacted by looking behind him. I am not talking about legalities, I am just pointing out that if he wasn’t wearing headphones and the bus honked at him, Dan would have likely heard him and might have had an opportunity to react, although he still had the right of way regardless. We need to be prepared for the possibility that someone might not stop or yield for you.

  • I disagree. Not with the idea that one might hear someone coming up behind you, but that it would make a difference.

    I’ve been in situations where I’ve heard someone behind me and not changed my line at all because it wasn’t safe to do so because of parked cars, pot holes, or other obstructions. “I’ll move when it’s safe, jerk,” I think. Or I look ahead and see that the light is red and think that moving to one side or the other won’t make a difference and stick to my line. In such a situation, I’ve heard the driver but not acknowledged him.

    In that situation, what if the driver chooses to speed by me anyway and kills me? The only person to blame then would be the driver. That’s it. Same with this case. He saw Dan, saw that he wasn’t moving over, and chose to try to squeeze his massive bus by. He had ZERO idea that Dan didn’t hear him, how loud his music was, or what what was in his state of mind. And none of it matters.

    Sorry, I just hate all the second guessing of what would have saved someone’s life. We have no idea. All we know is that the driver saw this person, honked at him, and did something unsafe. He should never drive again.

  • Alexis Leonardo Solórzano

    The bus driver is 100% at fault, he should have had stopped. But you cannot say for certain that if he wasn’t wearing headphones, the same result would have happened. Having your hearing distorted from wearing headphones in this scenario can be a factor in this collision.There’s definitely a possibility that this could have still happened, but you can also say that he would have had a greater chance of hearing the bus and potentially had time to evade it if he wasn’t wearing headphones.

  • Courtney

    Eh. I regularly ride with headphones on and hear vehicles. I also sometimes bring my bluetooth speaker and play music in an effort drivers hear me since most of the inattentive dolts don’t even think to look for cyclists.

  • qrt145

    Cyclists in NYC often learn to ignore honks. And there is the saying “if they honk at you it means they saw you!”. Of course, there are different motives for honking. One is the classic but useless “I wish you would get out of my way” honk, which accounts for about 99% of all honking. A fraction of the rest is the sociopathic “you better get out of my way because I’m coming through whether you get out of my way or not” honking, which would fit what we’ve heard in this case.

  • Ian Turner

    Personally I would never wear headphones while cycling, but I agree with Doug; this is victim blaming.

    I would also never wear a speaker on my bag on bike, because that is rude and inconsiderate to others.

  • Joe R.

    Thankfully there was nothing of the aftermath visible thanks to the van blocking the camera’s field of view. It was heartening to see all the strangers rushing to his aid right away, although unfortunately nothing could be done.

    I understand where you’re coming from. Not easy to watch what are literally the last seconds of someone’s life. That for me was the worst part of it.

  • com63

    I don’t think the vehicles there are illegally parked. It is commercial parking on both sides of the street.

  • com63

    Not victim blaming and the bus driver is 100% at fault. It is heart wrenching to be in the situation where you can do everything right and a driver still takes your life.

    I would say there is slight room for best practices to be improved here. When I ride on one way streets like this, I always ride on the left side of the lane for two reasons:
    1) less likely to be doored since you are on the passenger side of most cars
    2) since drivers sit on the left side of their vehicles, they are physically closer to you and better able to see you and judge the space between you and their car/bus/truck when passing.

    The citibiker who enters the frame at 0:47 is following this practice. If Dan was slotted in behind her or him rather than on the right side of the street, he may still be alive today.

    You’ll also notice that most bike lanes on one-way streets are on the left side of the street, I believe for the reasons listed above.

