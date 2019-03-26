Cops Say They’ve Arrested Hit-and-Run Oil Truck Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Times Square

A ghost bike for Chaim Joseph, who was killed by a hit-and-run truck driver in February.
Police have arrested the hit-and-run oil truck driver who they say killed Chaim Joseph near Times Square last month — a high-profile death that led to protests outside a Manhattan station house after cops responded to it by launching a ticket blitz against cyclists, not drivers.

Cops arrested 56-year-old Kenneth Jackson, who lives in Queens, on Tuesday afternoon and charged him with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care when, police say, he drove the 2013 oil truck into 72-year-old Joseph on Eighth Avenue near 45th Street on Feb. 4 at about 5:53 a.m.

The charge of failure to yield suggests that police believe Joseph had the right of way and was pedaling with the light when Jackson allegedly ran him down.

Cops arrested the hit-and-run driver who killed Chaim Joseph last month.
In the days following Joseph’s death, police handed out summonses to cyclists — including one for not wearing a helmet, which is not against the law — leading activists to protest the NYPD’s unjust crackdown against bikers, and especially e-bike delivery workers, outside the Midtown North station house later that week.

Jackson, who worked for Brooklyn-based Approved Oil company, faces a maximum of 30 days in jail — although such sentences are rare.

The oil company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • William Lawson

    This is missing one very important piece of information – the company he was working for. If it were Approved Oil, for instance, that would be grounds to launch a campaign to have them banned from the city.

  • lavon

