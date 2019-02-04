Cyclist Dead in Hit-and-Run Near Times Square [Second Update]

Police say they have “identified” the driver who killed a cyclist near Times Square early Monday morning and then fled.

According to the NYPD, 72-year-old Joseph Chiam was struck on Eighth Avenue near 45th Street at around 5:53 a.m. When cops discovered him, he was unconscious next to his mangled bike. Police said he had been in the bike lane when he was hit, by the driver of a 2013 Green Western Star truck. The driver’s name was not released. Chiam was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

An NYPD spokeswoman said that the “driver has been identified.” She declined to give further details. No one has been arrested as of 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

This is horrific, and this can’t keep happening. We have SO MUCH MORE work to do to protect cyclists and pedestrians in our city. My heart breaks for this man and his loved ones. What a senseless loss. https://t.co/xvwHXiwux2 — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) February 4, 2019

The latest death comes after a particularly bloody January in New York City. Nineteen people were killed in the first 28 days of the year, compared to 10 during the same period last year.

The roadways around Times Square are particularly dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians. Last year, seven cyclists and 17 pedestrians were reported injured on Eighth Avenue between 42nd and 48th streets.

