Cyclist Dead in Hit-and-Run Near Times Square [Second Update]

NBC4 captured the aftermath of the horrific crash.
Police say they have “identified” the driver who killed a cyclist near Times Square early Monday morning and then fled.

According to the NYPD, 72-year-old Joseph Chiam was struck on Eighth Avenue near 45th Street at around 5:53 a.m. When cops discovered him, he was unconscious next to his mangled bike. Police said he had been in the bike lane when he was hit, by the driver of a 2013 Green Western Star truck. The driver’s name was not released. Chiam was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

An NYPD spokeswoman said that the “driver has been identified.” She declined to give further details. No one has been arrested as of 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

The latest death comes after a particularly bloody January in New York City. Nineteen people were killed in the first 28 days of the year, compared to 10 during the same period last year.

The roadways around Times Square are particularly dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians. Last year, seven cyclists and 17 pedestrians were reported injured on Eighth Avenue between 42nd and 48th streets.

Story was updated at 7:15 p.m. to include the ID of the victim.

  • MatthewEH

    Is this the first instance of a death in a protected bike lane?

    Of course, the protection on 8th Ave disappears at intersections with westbound cross-streets, so the semantics of “protected” here are debatable.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    There was another mixing zone death on 1st Ave in the East Village (the woman died after this article was published): https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2017/04/05/turning-truck-driver-critical-injuries-woman-biking-on-first-ave-then-nypd-tickets-cyclists/

  • MatthewEH

    Right, of course. Boo on both, naturally.

  • William Lawson

    Given the carnage on the Hudson bike path in 2017, no.

  • William Lawson

    The NYPD and the DA are likely at this minute working together around the clock to formulate a credible defense for this murdering fuckbag. If it turns out to be an NYPD officer or someone else from a “protected” city class, they’ll likely get off scot free. Of course this is just speculation, but one thing I’m 100% sure about is that whatever happens, the “justice” meted out for this poor man will be completely and utterly inappropriate.

