Tuesday’s Headlines: Special Election Edition

Vote today as if your life depended on it because, you never know, it may. Like, say your life depends on congestion pricing becoming a reality, you probably shouldn’t vote for Eric Ulrich, who declined through a spokesperson to even fill out Streetsblog’s candidate questionnaire because, “Councilman Ulrich has been clear throughout this campaign that he is against congestion pricing because it would be a backdoor commuter tax on outer borough residents.”

We did get responses from 10 street safety and congestion pricing supporters, so read them all to see their subtle differences (and read this Times piece if you want a broader — and not particularly flattering — picture of Jumaane Williams’s candidacy). And then go vote!

Before that, here’s the news: