AARP Backs Congestion Pricing — Defying Pols Who Claim Seniors Would be Hurt By Tolls

Chris Widelo, associate director of AARP New York City, says the senior lobbying group supports congestion pricing, even though opponents of congestion pricing often cite seniors as their reason for opposing tolls. Photo: Ben Verde
Chris Widelo, associate director of AARP New York City, says the senior lobbying group supports congestion pricing, even though opponents of congestion pricing often cite seniors as their reason for opposing tolls. Photo: Ben Verde

America’s largest senior citizen lobbying group has come out in favor of congestion pricing to fix the subway — a direct rebuke of anti-toll politicians who claim seniors would be adversely affected.

AARP New York City said it backs congestion pricing as a source of revenue for New York City Transit President Andy Byford’s “Fast Forward” plan, which would modernize the subway system and make it fully accessible to seniors and those in wheelchairs.

“We would be very supportive of it,” Chris Widelo, the group’s associate director, said Thursday.

The senior lobby’s support for congestion pricing could send shockwaves through the ongoing debate over tolls for drivers heading into or through Manhattan’s central business district. Gov. Cuomo has championed congestion pricing as a way of funding the $40- to $60-billion Byford plan, but opponents — including Queens Assembly Member David Weprin, Council Member Barry Grodenchik and Mayor de Blasio — claim that congestion pricing would unduly burden senior citizens, who supposedly need their cars to get to doctor’s appointments in Manhattan.

De Blasio has specifically called for “hardship exemptions” from congestion pricing for the elderly and disabled. But Widelo said that few of the senior citizens he works with rely on private automobiles to get around.

“I can say confidently that many [AARP members] come out to our meetings and attend events — if I asked if any of them took a car here, none of them would say that,” Widelo said. “It’s expensive to have a car in this city, and we know that as many people get older, they tend to give up their keys.”

Weprin disputed this, claiming many seniors in his district rely on cars to get into Manhattan.

“I don’t think that’s accurate,” Weprin said, offering no statistics. “I’ve been contacted by many seniors that do drive into Manhattan for visits to doctors and hospitals, and that do drive into Manhattan to visit relatives who cannot use subways, especially when you’re in a transit desert.

“I’m certainly still going to be opposing congestion pricing in the next budget,” he added. “I don’t think there’s an immediate need.”

Widelo said AARP understands that congestion pricing is just one of several possible revenue streams for Fast Forward, but added that it “has to be in the mix.”

Congestion pricing remains the most-widely-discussed proposal, and has been estimated to be able to generate $15 billion towards Fast Forward. Other proposals for transit revenue include taxes on legal marijuana sales, reinstating the commuter tax, fees on Amazon deliveries, and a so-called “Millionaires Tax.”

AARP announced its support for congestion pricing with transit advocates and elected officials on Thursday at the Penn South houses in Chelsea — a naturally occurring retirement community, yet one not served by a subway with an elevator.

Currently, three quarters of subway stations in New York are just as inaccessible. Byford’s “Fast Forward” plan calls for 50 more accessible stations within five years and making the entire system fully accessible by 2034.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Queens Chamber Continues Campaign Against Congestion Pricing

By Sarah Goodyear |
Foes of congestion pricing marshalled by the Queens Chamber of Commerce held a press conference yesterday at which several politicians from the borough took a stand against the mayor’s plan. According to a press release provided by the chamber, City Council Finance Chair David Weprin called the proposal unnecessary: "I don’t think City Hall understands […]

Three Concrete Proposals for New York City Traffic Relief

By Alec |
This Morning’s Forum: Road Pricing Worked in London. Can It Work in New York? Three specific proposals to reduce New York City’s ever-increasing traffic congestion emerged from a highly anticipated Manhattan Institute forum this morning. One seeks variable prices on cars driving in to central Manhattan, with express toll lanes and higher parking fees to keep things […]

The Car as Underdog, and Other Mind-Benders

By Brad Aaron |
From the New York Times’ new City Room blog comes a post entitled "Congestion Pricing: Has David Bested Goliath?" Hint: "The answer might depend on who you think is the giant." Which coalition has been winning so far in the congestion pricing wars? So far, at least, the pro-congestion pricing forces have been on the […]