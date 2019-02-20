StreetsPAC Endorses Mark-Viverito for Public Advocate

The Feb. 26 election "presents an embarrassment of riches," the group said in a statement.

Former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. Photo: William Alatriste for the NYC Council
The main political action committee on livable streets issues has endorsed Melissa Mark-Viverito for public advocate, citing her enlightened, forward-think approach to street safety.

The Feb. 26 ballot “presents an embarrassment of riches in the quality of candidates, especially when it comes to the critical issues of making our streets safer and our public transportation better,” StreetsPAC said in a statement.

The group conceded that Rafael Espinal was a “rising star.” It celebrated Ydanis Rodriguez’s “sterling record” in leading the Council’s Transportation Committee. And it cheered Jumaane Williams for his activism.

But StreetsPAC settled on the former Council speaker for the following reasons:

“Under her leadership, the Council transformed from a body that often resisted safe-streets initiatives to one that instead pushed City Hall and the Department of Transportation to do more,” the group said.

“And her support for passing congestion pricing to help solve the twin crises of insufficient transit funding and crippling gridlock dates back more than a decade. So it’s no surprise that she chose ‘Fix the MTA’ as her party designation for this special election.”

The endorsement continues:

We believe Ms. Mark-Viverito’s experience in managing the Speaker’s office will help her transition quickly and seamlessly into the role of Public Advocate, and we’re confident that she has the gravitas to serve as a counterweight to the Mayor, when necessary.

As Public Advocate, she’s committed to working with the City Council to address placard abuse, holding City Hall accountable for the expeditious rollout of the Fair Fares program, and ensuring that the planned expansion of the Citi Bike system happens equitably as well as speedily.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Can’t get past that extra 1,000 officers for the NYPD to do its job on street safety. Followed by more of the same and a demand for 5,000 officers in addition.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/police1.jpg

    More for those who already have more seems to be the way you get ahead politically, but it isn’t exactly a profile in courage.More for those who already have more seems to be the way you get ahead politically, but it isn’t exactly a profile in courage.

