StreetsPAC Endorses Mark-Viverito for Public Advocate The Feb. 26 election "presents an embarrassment of riches," the group said in a statement.

The main political action committee on livable streets issues has endorsed Melissa Mark-Viverito for public advocate, citing her enlightened, forward-think approach to street safety.

The Feb. 26 ballot “presents an embarrassment of riches in the quality of candidates, especially when it comes to the critical issues of making our streets safer and our public transportation better,” StreetsPAC said in a statement.

The group conceded that Rafael Espinal was a “rising star.” It celebrated Ydanis Rodriguez’s “sterling record” in leading the Council’s Transportation Committee. And it cheered Jumaane Williams for his activism.

But StreetsPAC settled on the former Council speaker for the following reasons:

“Under her leadership, the Council transformed from a body that often resisted safe-streets initiatives to one that instead pushed City Hall and the Department of Transportation to do more,” the group said.

“And her support for passing congestion pricing to help solve the twin crises of insufficient transit funding and crippling gridlock dates back more than a decade. So it’s no surprise that she chose ‘Fix the MTA’ as her party designation for this special election.”

The endorsement continues: