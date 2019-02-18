Monday’s Headlines: Presidents Day (Yes, Even You, James Buchanan) Edition

In case you missed it or simply decided to take a few well-deserved days off, Mayor de Blasio moved quickly to distance himself from the Cuomo clown car from which he had been forcibly expelled when the Amazon deal exploded last week.

The mayor penned an op-ed in the Times blaming Amazon for taking its ball and going home (true) rather than dealing with predictable local opposition — predictable local opposition that the mayor himself had ignored when he shelved his progressive credentials and joined Gov. Cuomo for a $3-billion handout to the richest man in the world.

In fairness to the mayor, he is right about one thing. When Amazon encountered resistance, the onus was on the corporate behemoth to save its corporate welfare deal. “If you don’t like a small but vocal group of New Yorkers questioning your company’s intentions or integrity, prove them wrong,” the mayor said he told Bezos’s minions.

Meanwhile, City and State ran its “winners and losers” list, which featured Cuomo and de Blasio at the top…of the losers section.

Here’s the rest of the news on a holiday that celebrates all our presidents (even William Henry Harrison and Donald Trump):