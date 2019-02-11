Is New York ‘America’s Fairest City’? Not to This Delivery Worker

On Friday, scores of delivery cyclists and their supporters rallied at the Midtown North stationhouse to protest abuse of working cyclists by the de Blasio administration, which regularly touts New York as “America’s Fairest City.”

We asked Wilfred Chan, 27, a former delivery worker and organizer for the Biking Public Project to give a succinct takedown of the mayor’s progressive vision, which has resulted in the abuse of hundreds of workers through ticketing or confiscation of their bikes.

His soft-spoken critique is well worth three minutes of your time: