Friday’s Headlines: Massive Cyclist Protest Today Edition

Today will be a watershed moment in New York City cycling. Activists will rally at 4 p.m. outside the Midtown North precinct’s W. 54th Street stationhouse to protest the treatment of cyclists after a captain was caught on camera tackling a rider on Ninth Avenue yesterday. The protest will also focus on the ongoing ticket blitz against delivery cyclists in the days after a cyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Monday. Some people were even written up for riding without a helmet, which is not illegal — clear evidence of a precinct whose goal is to intimidate cyclists.

Transportation Alternatives, the Biking Public Project and the Asian American Foundation announced the protest on Facebook.

But the day will kick off with Mayor de Blasio’s appearance on the Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC at 10 a.m., where Hizzoner is expected to be questioned about why the NYPD insists on ticketing cyclists after a driver kills one of them. He’ll also should be asked why the NYPD has not made an arrest in Monday’s killing of Joseph Chiam even though cops say they have identified the driver.

The tackling of the cyclist — and the enforcement blitz against cyclists after one was killed earlier in the week — was widely covered late yesterday into Friday, with Gothamist and Streetsblog leading the way, and Patch following.

Meanwhile, here was the rest of the news: