Monday’s Headlines: Martin Luther King Jr. Edition

He had a dream. And it included equitable transit.

As we celebrate Martin Luther King Day today, it’s worth remembering something the civil rights leader said in an essay published shortly after his death:

When you go beyond a relatively simple though serious problem such as police racism, however, you begin to get all the complexities of the modern American economy. Urban transit systems in most American cities, for example, have become a genuine civil rights issue — and a valid one — because the layout of rapid-transit systems determines the accessibility of jobs to the black community. If transportation systems in American cities could be laid out so as to provide an opportunity for poor people to get meaningful employment, then they could begin to move into the mainstream of American life. A good example of this problem is my home city of Atlanta, where the rapid-transit system has been laid out for the convenience of the white upper-middle-class suburbanites who commute to their jobs downtown. The system has virtually no consideration for connecting the poor people with their jobs. There is only one possible explanation for this situation, and that is the racist blindness of city planners.

It’s not a problem that ended up in the dustbin of history, but lingers today, in Milwaukee (as Angie Schmitt reported), Los Angeles (as Sahra Sulaiman’s ongoing coverage shows) and, frankly, all over the country, where street safety improvements are installed more frequently in wealthier neighborhoods.

So let’s keep fighting for change.

Meanwhile, here’s the news, including some items you may have missed over the weekend: