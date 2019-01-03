A Pedestrian is Killed in Bensonhurst

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

A pedestrian was run down and killed by the driver of a massive 2019 Chevy Tahoe on Cropsey Avenue in Bensonhurst on Wednesday night.

The driver was heading west on Cropsey at around 6:10 p.m. when he or she ran over the 77-year-old victim, who was crossing the avenue midblock near Bay 32nd Street, according to the police, who provided no further details.

The driver remained on the scene. Police say they are still investigating. The victim’s name was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

