Another Dead Pedestrian in Queens, Capping a Bloody Week for the Borough

Photo: Franz Golhen
Photo: Franz Golhen

Queens capped a bloody week with the killing of another pedestrian, this time on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, near another death a week earlier.

Police say that the driver of a Toyota Highlander slammed into an 86-year-old man as he crossed Parsons Boulevard from west to east near 27th Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The pedestrian, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital, where he died.

No arrests were made. The NYPD said the driver remained at the scene of the crash.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said in a statement.

Streetsblog reported yesterday on the death of two other Queens pedestrians — and those deaths followed the killing of another pedestrian on Wednesday morning, the rare case when a driver is charged. The week began with the death of 62-year-old Edith Perez at Farrington Street and 31st Road in Flushing. The driver wasn’t charge in that case, either.

