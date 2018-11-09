Crucial Greenway Bridge Reopens

Parks Department had initially said it would take more than a year to fix the Fort Washington Park Bike-Ped bridge over the Amtrak tracks. But it has reopened.

The bridge over the Amtrak tracks in upper Manhattan ‚ a crucial link — reopened after a months-long campaign by Streetsblog and local cyclists. Photo: Joe Cutrufo.
The bridge over the Amtrak tracks in upper Manhattan ‚ a crucial link — reopened after a months-long campaign by Streetsblog and local cyclists. Photo: Joe Cutrufo.

Streetsblog gets action!

The Parks Department has reopened the Fort Washington Park bike and pedestrian path — a crucial span connecting upper Manhattan to the rest of the West Side Greenway — ahead of schedule after a months-long campaign by Streetsblog and local cyclists.

The bridge reopened Tuesday — though the Parks Department had originally told Streetsblog’s David Meyer that it had no timeline for reconstruction. At that time, it appeared the bridge would be closed for a year or more. After that story came out, the Parks Department committed to fixing the problem on a tighter timeframe.

Here's how the bridge looked when it was abruptly closed in August. Photo: Liz Marcello
Here’s how the bridge looked when it was abruptly closed in August. Photo: Liz Marcello

Of course, the reopening was not without some controversy, as some cyclists objected to a sign demanding riders dismount.

“What’s this about?” asked TransAlt’s Joe Cutrufo.

A Parks Department official tweeted back that the dismount rule is necessary as “a safety measure” because “the width of the bridge has been reduced” as repairs continue.

“So it’s no longer a bike path then,” sniped cyclist BrianVan.

The dismount rule is frustrating, but the restored link is crucial to hundreds of cyclists who need the bridge on their commutes from upper Manhattan to lower sections of the continent’s busiest greenway. Without the bridge, cyclists were given a convoluted and hilly detour.

 

  • Joseph R.

    The bridge looks wider than most bike paths that are being built or already exist. With that logic, cyclists should also be dismounting on the new 26th and 29th street bike lanes as well as the entire length of the Hudson River greenway, every painted lane, and the list goes on…

  • Joseph Cutrufo

    It’s twice as wide as the gaps between NYSDOT’s bollards along the Hudson River Greenway.

  • Don’t give em any ideas, now

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    It’s probably because it’s mixed between cycling and walking, but there are several sections of this same greenway that are just as narrow between this bridge and Dyckman Street.

  • iSkyscraper

    Great, so now cyclists can more easily get uptown again. Only once they get there, good luck going east on Dyckman St since DOT removed the protected bike lanes under pressure from extremely misguided local politicians, and there are now no bike lanes at all on Dyckman east of Broadway. No unprotected lanes, no nothing. Completely unprecedented.

  • Elizabeth F

    I’m sick and tired of these “cyclist dismount” signs. Why not a “cyclist speed limit 5mph” sign. This is not the amateur hour, we can ride slowly if needed.

  • Elizabeth F

    BTW… the detour didn’t have to be as bad as everyone made it out to be. From GWB… Haven Ave to 168 St. Then 1 block on Fort Washington Ave, and down to Riverside Drive on 165 St. From there, take the sidewalk to 155 St Bridge.

    I know what you’re going to say about riding on the sidewalk. But this is a WIDE sidewalk with low ped traffic. And the powers that be COULD HAVE designated it as an acceptable bicycle detour; just as they detoured bikes onto the walking path last year with construction on the Hudson River Greenway north of 59 St.

  • Joe R.

    A person walking a bike is about twice the width of the same person riding one. That’s why these “cyclist dismount” signs, ostensibly because the space is too narrow, defy logic. A few warning signs stating “NARROW BRIDGE-REDUCE SPEED” are all that is needed here.

  • Joe R.

    I’m a big proponent of allowing cycling on any wide sidewalk with low pedestrian traffic. When protected bike lanes aren’t feasible the sidewalk could serve a similar function for those too timid to ride in the street. These types of cyclists will generally be riding fairly slowly as well, so they won’t be a hazard to pedestrians. Faster cyclists in general will avoid sidewalks as it’s unsafe and uncomfortable to ride fast on them.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG