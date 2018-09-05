Parks Dept. Indefinitely Shutters Crucial Fort Washington Park Bridge On Nation’s Busiest Greenway Access to the span has been prohibited since Aug. 24, inconveniencing thousands.

A key link in the uptown segment of the Hudson River Greenway has been out of commission for almost two weeks — and there’s no timeline for when it will reopen.

The bridge as been the subject of Greenway users’ ire because it has been in disrepair — and riven by holes above the Amtrak rails — for many months. Then on August 23, Streetsblog reported that someone — presumably from the Parks Department — attempted to patch it up with plywood. But the next day, the city announced that it had shut off access to the bridge completely so it could conduct a safety inspection “out of an abundance of caution.”

Parks and DOT say they are planning “immediate repairs,” which have yet to be scheduled, according to Parks Department spokesperson Crystal Howard. As such, the bridge remains closed.

As an alternative, the city wants commuters on the country’s most popular bike path to exit via 181st Street and ride on local streets on a steep incline. The closest place to reenter the park is 23 blocks south, at 158th Street.

On Twitter, Jesse Levin shared an alternative — and treacherous — route she tried last week, which avoids existing the park but requires traversing a 35 mile-an-hour highway on-ramp.

Sure. Here are a couple screenshots of my route today. I also explored a little under the bridge and to where it connects to the Greenway to the north (arrow) before I returned and went up to Haven. ‘X’ is the closed wooden bridge. pic.twitter.com/6ZxY6Rawki — Jesse Levin (@majormajor42) September 1, 2018

Others have not been so brave.