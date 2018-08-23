This Greenway Bridge is Falling Apart — And Should Have Been Replaced By Now

After Twitterverse complains, the Parks Department finally patched up the span — but plans for a complete rehab have been stalled for years.

The Fort Washington pedestrian bridge has looked like this for months. Photo: Liz Marcello
Talk about papering over a problem.

Hours after Twitter users kvetched en masse about the decrepit Hudson River Greenway portion in Fort Washington Park — a bridge that has been ailing for years — the Parks Department finally did something.

Not much, but something.

Greenway users have been posting photos of the sickly span for months, showing the top layer of wood peeling back, with fencing and an orange traffic barrel covering the most precarious spot. The bridge is visibly crumbling into the Amtrak tracks underneath it, but it wasn’t supposed to be that way. A rehabilitation has been in the works for nearly a decade.

Brandishing the photographic evidence, Streetsblog asked the Parks Department on Thursday morning why the $3- to 5-million capital project, first announced in September, 2009, was not done yet, especially given that the design process wrapped up last month, two and a half years late, according to the Parks Department’s online capital project database.

We never heard back, but this afternoon the bridge was suddenly patched up:

All fixed — kind of. Photo: Shane Ferro

One possible explanation for Parks’ swift action: The folks complaining on Twitter tagged City Council Parks Committee Chairman Barry Grodenchik, who asked about the location. Next thing we knew, the bridge was in slightly-more-decent working order again.

Problem solved…sort of.

  • Simon Phearson

    As with most city policy, they’re waiting for someone to die first. Who’s going to be the lucky one? Any way we can entice an attractive, white female tourist to the area? With children in tow?

  • crazytrainmatt

    I’ve been of two minds about this. Do they need to close the bridge for a year when they eventually get down to replacing it? That would knock out multiple miles of the greenway as there is really no detour.

  • Larry Littlefield

    And, as it is always worth mentioning when it comes to unmet needs here, as a opposed to anti-tax states where people aren’t willing to pay for public services — at the highest state and local tax burden in the country.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/sl-tax-burden.jpg

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/ny-nj-tax-above-average.jpg

  • Greatest city on earth!

  • redbike

    Do they need to close the bridge for a year

    Simple answer: no.

    Do a web search for “prefabricated” “bridge” or “truss”.

    Unknown: how much time is required to first, remove the existing span; and second, repair / refurbish / rebuild the abutments. Inspecting the existing condition of the abutments (if done by competent engineers) should provide a generally accurate estimate of the scope of work required, but when the existing span is removed, there may be … surprises. Still, “surprises” shouldn’t take a year to resolve.

    Bringing a replacement prefabricated truss in by rail and craning it into place could be done in a day.

    Adding the deck could also be accomplished briskly.

  • Joe R.

    If there’s any one thing totally symbolic of how NYC views bikes, this is it.

