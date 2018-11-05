Monday’s Headlines: Jumaane Williams Never Fooled Us Edition

The man who wants to be your next Public Advocate is also a man who is statistically more likely than most drivers to kill your son or daughter. Yes, the Daily News reported Sunday that Council Member Jumaane Williams received 18 school zone camera violations between March, 2016 and July, 2018. That’s worse than street safety pariah Marty Golden, who even meekly apologized for the 14 tickets his car has gotten. (Williams declined to apologize in Jillian Jorgensen’s News story.) But we at Streetsblog haven’t been fooled by Williams and the progressive cloak he hides under. Last year, he opposed speed limit reductions (and got into a Twitter beef with our own David Meyer). And he’s also tangled with our editor Gersh Kuntzman over his epic (and ultimately jettisoned) opposition to gay marriage. And Streetsblog also called him out for favoring parking over dedicated lanes along the B82 SBS route.

It's not a matter of paying the fines. It's a matter of realizing your driving is potentially putting other people in harms way, and wanting to change your behavior. We'd be happy to meet with @JumaaneWilliams to talk about the dangers of speeding. https://t.co/BjMmREqhOw — StreetsPAC (@StreetsPAC) November 4, 2018

He would go a long way to easing the concerns of New York City cyclists and pedestrians — i.e. the majority — if he just apologizes and vows to do better. We’ve reached out and will update you if he calls.

Now, the news: