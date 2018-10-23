FACT: People Drive Too F’ing Fast

Firefighters look at the carnage. Photos: Gersh Kuntzman
In case you needed any more evidence that people drive too fast, here’s today’s submission to the ever-bulging file:

At around 10:45 on Tuesday morning, the driver of a white SUV heading northbound on Bay Parkway near 82nd Street struck the front bumper of a smaller SUV that had jutted over the double-yellow line on the two-way street.

The white SUV struck the smaller car with such force that the car flipped at least once, landing in the middle of Bay Parkway.

Crash on Bay Parkway

I spoke to the driver of the smaller car, who said he didn’t see much because his airbags deployed at the moment of impact. He admitted that the very tip of his car may crossed the double-yellow line as he veered to allow a bus to pull out of a stop, but said the white SUV was being driven at a very high speed.

“There’s no way he would have flipped over like that if he had been going slower,” the driver told me.

Other witnesses said the driver was removed by the FDNY with the so-called Jaws of Life. Streetsblog will try to find out his condition.

A run of the driver’s plate through HowsMyDrivingNY revealed that the driver had 15 parking violations in 2018, but no moving violations. The driver still owes $480 of the $1,025 charges in parking tickets.

One person has died and 102 people have been injured in crashes on Bay Parkway between 81st and 86th Streets since 2012, according to city statistics.

  • Joe R.

    An SUV. Why am I not surprised? When I see people driving like complete assholes, it’s almost always one of the following:

    1) Black or white SUV
    2) BMW
    3) Private sanitation truck
    4) Access-A-Ride van
    5) Anything with TLC plates

    Feel free to add to this list.

  • 6) Tour Bus
    7) UPS truck
    8) Fed-Ex Truck

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    9) School bus

  • crazytrainmatt

    10) Tinted windows and internally mounted emergency flashers. Is it an unmarked cop car on his way to being a hero? An off-duty cop enjoying a perk in his personal vehicle? Or just a DIY VIP?

    I’ve been a lot of places and have never seen this so frequently as in NYC.

  • Jeff

    To me, the worst offenders are Half-SUV-Half-Station-Wagon with Florida license plates–bonus points for license plate frame from car dealership in Bay Ridge.

