Friday’s Headlines: The Many Car-Centric Faces of Governor Cuomo Edition

I’m heading back from the National Association of City Transportation Officials convention in L.A., so here are today’s headlines while I’m in transit (which is near Barstow, right?):

New NY Bridge: No transit lanes.

New LGA: Backwards Airtrain

Moynihan Station: Is a mall, moves trains a long avenue block away from a subway hub at Herald Square.

This is all thoughtless planning by someone who thinks he's right all the time when he's not.

— Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) October 4, 2018