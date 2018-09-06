CYCLE OF RAGE: State DMV Must Stop Treating Drivers of 30-Pound Bikes The Same as Drivers of 3,200-Pound Cars

George Calderaro slowed down to go through red lights in a quiet residential area — and got more than $2,000 in tickets from the same NYPD officer!
Cyclists who run red lights at high speeds and endanger pedestrians should be ticketed by the NYPD.

There, I said it.

Now, can we talk about the real world instead of a Steve Cuozzo fantasyland for a second? The NYPD needs to stop ticketing cyclists like they are cars. And the state Department of Motor Vehicles needs to stop charging drivers and cyclists the same fee — $190 for first offense, $375 for second, etc. — for moving through a red light. The fact that car drivers and cyclists are fined the same amount for a dramatically different level of danger, is simply unjust.

Since 2011, drivers have killed 969 pedestrians and cyclists in New York City. Over the same period, cyclists have killed five pedestrians. So break that down: 99.5 percent of victims were killed by car drivers and .5 percent of victims were killed by bicyclists.

The dangers presented by these vehicle operators is different by nearly a factor of a hundred. So it is absurd to treat the danger on the road equally in the summons book.

Speaking of the absurd situation, meet George Calderaro, a community relations director at Columbia University. He’s one of the safest cyclists you’ll ever meet — yet he’s currently on the hook for more than $2,000 in tickets for passing through red lights near his office.

And here’s a nifty twist: all four tickets were written by the same NYPD officer, a guy named Jaeger.

The details are both familiar and infuriating to cyclists.

Here's where George Calderaro got the first of his four "red light" tickets. Photo: Google
Calderaro got tickets 1 ($190) and 2 ($375) on Seventh Avenue and 113th and 114th streets in Harlem’s 28th Precinct on Oct. 6, 2016. Here’s how he described them in court testimony:

I am and have been a safe, exemplary daily New York City bike rider for 30 years; I wouldn’t be alive if not. On a weekday morning at 8:30, I was on my way to give a free community presentation for small business owners in Harlem on a relatively deserted street. I paused at a red light and, seeing no cars or pedestrians, proceeded through the red light and the following one, again after pausing to make sure no cars or pedestrians were in the intersection. An unmarked car pulled me over. … I was fined and paid $545 for pausing at two lights on a bike. For context about the inappropriateness of this penalty, a car ticketed for speeding in a school zone is fined $50. To illustrate the lopsidedness of these fines, State Senator Martin Golden has accrued 10 tickets for speeding in school zones for a total of $500, still less than the fine I paid for pausing at an empty intersection. On a bicycle.

Calderaro got tickets 3 ($940) and 4 ($940) in almost the same location — on Seventh Avenue and 114th and 115th streets in Harlem‘s 28th Precinct — on March 8, 2017. Here’s how he described them in court testimony:

I was on the same street on my way to a community meeting and, after my previous experience, rather than pausing, came to a complete stop before proceeding through the empty intersection. The same thing happened: two tickets from the same officer. … I feel that this summons serves no public good but was issued to help officer Jaeger meet some quota or act out some anti-bicyclist bias.

And this is the part that informs the title of this column. Jaeger is obviously under some pressure — whether self-imposed or imposed by his commanding officer — to crack down on cyclists. The fact is, his ultimate boss, Mayor de Blasio, says he need not feel such a pressure.

Back on Aug. 24, during his regular appearance on the Brian Lehrer show, de Blasio was questioned by a woman who claimed she received a ticket for biking on the sidewalk at 6:38 in the morning — a crime she committed because the roadway was too narrow for her to pass safely. The mayor’s answer should be sent to Office Jaeger immediately:

At 6:38 in the morning, I’m a little surprised that the officers did that and they obviously have discretion in these situations. One of the things we’ve emphasized really across all enforcement by NYPD [is] training officers to exercise discretion and look at each individual situation. So I think in a lot of cases officers might say, “Okay this is one where, we’re not going to – we’re not going to sweat it but we do want to remind you don’t do this regularly.”

To Calderaro, this is just the city talking out of both sides of its summons book: The mayor says officers should use their heads but the officer, at least in Calderaro’s case, doesn’t appear to have one.

“Some modicum of reasonable judgment [by the NYPD] should be expected,” he said. “Sitting at an intersection waiting for people who stop at lights then proceed after seeing no traffic seems like entrapment. We have all seen and been annoyed or terrified by dangerous bicyclist going the wrong way on a one-way street or riding on the sidewalk, but this is not a case of reckless endangerment despite the egregious penalty.”

Here's Calderaro with his tickets.
On the subject of recklessness, the gap between cars and bicycles is also wide. Drivers frequently exceed the speed limit — remember speed cameras? They issued more than 4.5 million tickets in just four years (and those were only around 140 schools and only during school hours and only people who went more than 10 miles per hour over the 25 mph limit!). Only cyclists competing in the Tour de France can get up to such speeds.

And many thousands of pounds more Newtons of force are created when a 3,200-pound car slams into a pedestrian versus a 30-pound bicycle. That’s just physics.

And it’s also politics.

In 2015, Council Member Antonio Reynoso  introduced a resolution calling upon the state legislature to make it legal for cyclists to pass through a red light after stopping — something that has been called “the Idaho stop” because it’s been legal in the Gem State since 1982. Over the years, nine other states and many counties have legalized versions of the Idaho stop, but the very idea is dead in Albany.

Reynoso’s resolution cites basic common sense as its motivation: “Individuals who ride bicycles do not pose the same safety hazards to pedestrians because bicycles generally travel at a slower speed and bicyclists have the ability to more quickly see and respond to surrounding traffic,”

Calderaro certainly agrees, saying that the state’s failure to even take up the Reynoso motion is evidence that government “is less concerned about safety than its retrograde bias against bicycles.”

It also, he added, illustrates “a lack of awareness of urban transportation alternatives.”

For now, it also indicates a lack of money in Calderaro’s pocket. He appealed the two most-recent tickets, but was thrown out of court on Aug. 6. He has paid the full $2,425.

  • ortcutt

    I’m wondering whether pedal-assist bikes will make running red lights less of an issue. They’re expensive, but cheaper than $2,425 in tickets.

  • MB

    Until streets are engineered with even a modicum of thought regarding bicycles, cyclists will continue to go through red lights. Too many streets have their lights timed so that an average to even somewhat fast rider will get caught at light after light after light. It’s insane that an officer can ticket someone numerous times (at the same rate as a car) before warning for what is essentially the same violation, which is committed simply because the road is not designed for them.

    These kinds of tickets are even larger than the amount written on the summons for, what I’d imagine is the majority of NYers, in that most people wont have a few thousands, or perhaps even a few hundred, lying around to pay the fine. They will have to put it on a credit card and then get charged interest as it will take some time before it can be paid off.

    This seems incredibly unfair. Anyone who has eyes and simply walks around this city for a few minutes a day will see drivers go through red lights so frequently it seems as if it must be legal to go on red as long as the light only changed less than 20 seconds prior. I suspect most feel it is their right to go through the red especially if they were “held up” by a turning vehicle or other obstacle and would have made the light had they not been in the way. Way too often there is a police officer sitting in a vehicle in witness of the violations who does absolutely nothing. In fact, while this is only anecdotal, I can’t think of a single time I have ever witnessed a police officer pull over a driver for going through on a red and yet it is something I see occur in front of a police officer daily.

  • Oso Bear

    I find it ridiculous – you’d NEVER find NYPD writing multiple red light tickets for a driver. (which we know a red light ticket for a driver is rare to begin with). Why they wait and follow a bicyclist and don’t pull them over right away so they can nab them twice is absurd.

  • Oso Bear

    In 25+ years of NYC riding I have never seen a driver pulled over for going thru a red. Ever. I have seen a few instances of ticket traps where drivers have been pulled over rolling thru a stop sign. But never for a red light. And anytime I ride my bike I see that happen frequently and it is dangerous and it seems to be “okay” by NYPD for drivers to go thru reds about three seconds late.

  • MatthewEH

    To be entirely fair, the fee is not identical for drivers and for cyclists; there’s an $88 surcharge per ticket that applies to motorists but not properly to cyclists. Previous coverage here has talked about how the state DMV system keeps on backsliding on taking appropriate steps not to charge this fee of cyclists.

    Cold comfort if a third offense is $940, rather than $1028 without the surcharge. A whole 8.6% lower, when the difference in threat to public safety is orders of magnitude.

    Hey Gersh, my number was up Thursday last week on being ridiculously and punitively punished for alleged red light violations, multiple tickets issued in the same stop, yadda yadda. Wanna do a followup with me? I mailed the tips@ line about it too.

    Note to Mayor de Blasio: you need to expend some real political capital to fix this. I will not vote for you in the primary or general election in 2021 if you don’t, and I will encourage friends and fellow travelers to do the same. I may call into Brian Lehrer next time you’re on there to try to deliver this message.

  • Elizabeth F

    NYPD has a habit of watching bikers go through multiple red lights, then giving multiple “consecutive” tickets for that. I have read that all but the first can get thrown out in court.

  • Philip Vegdahl

    I got one red light ticket for turning right on red, and another for not riding in the bike lane when I was about to turn (overturned in court). Since then, I’ve been paranoid about following the absolute letter of the law. I *should* be paranoid about my safety, but instead I’m focused on not making any minor violation. Until NY makes their laws bike friendly, you unfortunately have to ride like that. Otherwise you’re just easy pickings for a cop that needs to make their quota.

  • J

    I live a couple blocks from the location of these tickets – on 115th Street between Adam Clayton Powell (7th) and Frederick Douglass (8th) Boulevards. And I find this ticketing outrageous. It’s NYPD shooting fish in a barrel with little concern for protecting us.

    Meanwhile, every weekday morning cars are speeding down ACP in the same area rushing to beat red lights and making high-speed turns east and west off ACP.

    NYPD needs to learn that traffic enforcement has to focus on what is actually dangerous. That guy riding slowly down the street is the oppposite.

  • sbauman

    The traffic laws were not originally written for bicyclists and pedestrians. They were called vehicle traffic laws and applied only to motor vehicles. Bicyclists and pedestrians were blamed as motor vehicles did not provide the advertised speed improvements.

    Bicyclists were not included until the middle to late 1930’s. One reason was for this was that there was a cycling boom not seen since the 1890’s. This was driven by the depression. The automobile industry needed to stamp out any competition – especially low cost competition.

    Pedestrians were not included NYC’s traffic rules until the mid 1950’s.

    The vehicle traffic laws were not modified for these modes, when they were included.

  • MatthewEH

    Sounds like Mr. Calderado tried this — certainly in the case of his second 2x ticketing — but did not have the extra charge thrown out.

