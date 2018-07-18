Today’s Headlines

  • Crain’s Maps the Straight Line Between Cuomo’s Patrons and His Infrastructure Projects
  • Facing Regulation, Uber Beefs Up Congestion Pricing Campaign (Politico)
  • Just Another Day of Debasement on Andrew Cuomo’s Subway (Gothamist, Post)
  • Stringer: Half of Neighborhoods Served by the Subway Have No Accessible Stations (AMNY)
  • The Times Is Fielding Questions for the New MTA Accessibility Officer
  • Judge OKs Class Action Suit Over Unsafe LIRR Conditions (Newsday)
  • Politico Did an Explainer on the Council’s Waste Reform BillPost Votes No
  • Conflicts of Interest Board Not as Cavalier About Placard Culture as de Blasio (NYT)
  • More on Citi Bike Discounts for SNAP Members (NYT, AMNY)
  • Upper West Side Still Standing After Garages Cleared for Housing (Rag)
  • Traffic Violence Remains the Benchmark for Preventable Causes of Death (Post)

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Antonio Brandveen earlier this month ruled against the LIRR in its motion to dismiss the suit, filed by LIRR commuters Meredith Jacobs of Wantagh and Fred Lee of Uniondale “on behalf of the passengers of the LIRR who suffered during the so-called ‘summer of hell,? ? according to the court ruling.

    So they deserve to be compensated, perhaps by taxes collected in New York City, or by more service cuts in New York City.

    Meanwhile, NYC Transit riders are enduring a decade of hell — and that is expected to continue.

    Taxes are high in the rest of the state, though not so high as here, but the suburbanites who work for the government there are expected to provide public services in exchange for higher pay and benefits (combined) than most of their neighbors, while the suburbanites who work for the City of New York only do so voluntarily.

    Courts have held over and over that there is no right to public services. I don’t know what this judge is thinking.