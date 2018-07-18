Today’s Headlines
- Crain’s Maps the Straight Line Between Cuomo’s Patrons and His Infrastructure Projects
- Facing Regulation, Uber Beefs Up Congestion Pricing Campaign (Politico)
- Just Another Day of Debasement on Andrew Cuomo’s Subway (Gothamist, Post)
- Stringer: Half of Neighborhoods Served by the Subway Have No Accessible Stations (AMNY)
- The Times Is Fielding Questions for the New MTA Accessibility Officer
- Judge OKs Class Action Suit Over Unsafe LIRR Conditions (Newsday)
- Politico Did an Explainer on the Council’s Waste Reform Bill; Post Votes No
- Conflicts of Interest Board Not as Cavalier About Placard Culture as de Blasio (NYT)
- More on Citi Bike Discounts for SNAP Members (NYT, AMNY)
- Upper West Side Still Standing After Garages Cleared for Housing (Rag)
- Traffic Violence Remains the Benchmark for Preventable Causes of Death (Post)
