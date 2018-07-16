Today’s Headlines

- Families for Safe Streets Takes It Straight to John Flanagan at His Suffolk Home (CBS 880)
- Rampant Mechanical Defects Slowing Down Train Service, Subway Workers Tell the Post
- In 10 Years, DOT’s Plaza Program Has Turned Space for Cars Into 74 Places for People (NYT)
- Corey Johnson’s “DOT Ombudsman” Bill Is a NIMBY Empowerment Act (QChron)
- Driver Seriously Injures Man on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights (News)
- NY1 Previews the Coming Fight Over Commercial Trash Carting Reform
- Staten Islanders Rally for Safer Streets at Borough Hall (Advance)
- A Dispatch From the First Weekend of Dockless Bike-Share in the Rockaways (AMNY)
- TWU Prez Tony Utano: Dockless Bike-Share Jobs Pay Less Than Citi Bike and Lack Benefits (News)
- Hundreds Have Signed on to Support Safer Bike Lanes on Utopia Parkway (QChron)
- Now’s the Time to Design Good Walking and Biking Connections for the Next Grand Street Bridge (QChron)