Watch Simcha Felder Run From a Mother Who Lost Her Child to a Speeding Driver

Safe streets obstructionist Simcha Felder does not want to hear from the families of people killed by reckless drivers.

In Albany today, Amy Cohen — who helped found Families for Safe Streets after her son Sammy was killed by a speeding motorist in Brooklyn in 2013 — tried to present Felder with hundreds of constituent letters in support of the Every School Speed Camera Act, which would expand the number of speed camera locations in the city and extend the program, set to expire in the coming weeks, through 2021.

But as you can see in this video, Felder had no interest in those letters, or anything Cohen had to say:

The speed camera bill cleared the Assembly, and it reportedly has enough Senate votes to pass, but Felder is holding it up in committee. With just hours to go in the legislative session, his intransigence could shut down the program. If that happens, people will die.

Transportation Alternatives convened a press conference at the capitol this afternoon to bring attention to traffic crashes in Felder’s district, and to call on Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan and Governor Cuomo to move speed camera legislation with or without him.

Maybe that wouldn’t be necessary had Cohen been waving a check from the PBA instead.