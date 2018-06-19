Watch Simcha Felder Run From a Mother Who Lost Her Child to a Speeding Driver

Simcha Felder
Simcha Felder

Safe streets obstructionist Simcha Felder does not want to hear from the families of people killed by reckless drivers.

In Albany today, Amy Cohen — who helped found Families for Safe Streets after her son Sammy was killed by a speeding motorist in Brooklyn in 2013 — tried to present Felder with hundreds of constituent letters in support of the Every School Speed Camera Act, which would expand the number of speed camera locations in the city and extend the program, set to expire in the coming weeks, through 2021.

But as you can see in this video, Felder had no interest in those letters, or anything Cohen had to say:

The speed camera bill cleared the Assembly, and it reportedly has enough Senate votes to pass, but Felder is holding it up in committee. With just hours to go in the legislative session, his intransigence could shut down the program. If that happens, people will die.

Transportation Alternatives convened a press conference at the capitol this afternoon to bring attention to traffic crashes in Felder’s district, and to call on Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan and Governor Cuomo to move speed camera legislation with or without him.

Maybe that wouldn’t be necessary had Cohen been waving a check from the PBA instead.

  • Jeff

    So what’s Plan B? How do we make it clear that if the cameras go dark, speeding drivers still lose?

  • J. Geoff Rove

    What kind of people elect this guy ??

  • Scroller

    People who believe it’s their god given right to drive a mini van and park it wherever they choose.

  • Joe R.

    Plan B: NYC should put up cameras everywhere operating 24/7 which catch speeding, failure to yield, and running red lights. While these cameras can’t be used to fine drivers because they’re not approved by Albany, we can send the info to their insurance companies. Let the insurance companies decide whether or not to raise premiums of habitual violators (or perhaps refuse to insure them altogether).

  • William Lawson

    There is no logical way to interpret this scumbag’s actions other than to say that he doesn’t want drivers to stick to the speed limit and that he would actually hate to see fewer children killed. Doesn’t even sound that wacky when you consider the government is currently putting children in cages as bargaining chips.

  • William Lawson

    Old, vinegary, set in their ways pieces of shit.

