Today’s Headlines
- James O’Neill to Albany: Expand Speed Cameras Now (AMNY, News)
- PS 124 Principal Annabell Burrell Dreads Losing More Children to Reckless Drivers (Post)
- Weekday Subway Ridership Down Nearly 100,000 Trips Compared to Last Year (News)
- NYC Hasn’t Figured Out How to Get Uber to Work Well in the City (Bloomberg)
- MTA Hires First Head of Accessibility for NYC Transit (News, AMNY)
- Cuomo to Appoint Retread D’Amato Pal David Mack to MTA Board (Post)
- Skinhead Hits and Critically Injures Delivery Cyclist With U-Haul Van; No Charges (Post)
- Cyclist Dies After Falling and Hitting Head on Manhattan Bridge (Gothamist, News)
- What Bus Drivers Want: All-Door Boarding, Better Bus Lanes, Realistic Schedules (CityLab)
- Subway Delays Are the Talk of the Town (AMNY)
- Somewhere Buried in Here You’ll Find a Point About Poor Design of Greenway Security Barriers (NYT)
