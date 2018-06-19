Today’s Headlines

  • James O’Neill to Albany: Expand Speed Cameras Now (AMNY, News)
  • PS 124 Principal Annabell Burrell Dreads Losing More Children to Reckless Drivers (Post)
  • Weekday Subway Ridership Down Nearly 100,000 Trips Compared to Last Year (News)
  • NYC Hasn’t Figured Out How to Get Uber to Work Well in the City (Bloomberg)
  • MTA Hires First Head of Accessibility for NYC Transit (News, AMNY)
  • Cuomo to Appoint Retread D’Amato Pal David Mack to MTA Board (Post)
  • Skinhead Hits and Critically Injures Delivery Cyclist With U-Haul Van; No Charges (Post)
  • Cyclist Dies After Falling and Hitting Head on Manhattan Bridge (Gothamist, News)
  • What Bus Drivers Want: All-Door Boarding, Better Bus Lanes, Realistic Schedules (CityLab)
  • Subway Delays Are the Talk of the Town (AMNY)
  • Somewhere Buried in Here You’ll Find a Point About Poor Design of Greenway Security Barriers (NYT)

  • dave “paco” abraham

    Terrible to hear about that cyclists tap on the bridge. And important follow-up question to ask me how quickly did emergency personnel get to him. I’ve seen crashes on that bridge before and called 911 only to have ambulances and EMS on sure how to get to the bike path.

  • redbike
  • Larry Littlefield

    I guess there are 100,000 fewer losers in the city. (Or 50,000, assuming the trips are two-way).

    The powers that be in New York treated New Yorkers worse and worse and worse. Higher rents. Higher taxes (in part due to higher rents). Worse public services. More special deals for exemptions, favors, placards.

    Just gone from the subway? We’ll see.

    Time to cut maintenance, raise fares, and laugh all the way to Florida at those left behind. This isn’t failure. It’s success. If you simply rob people in the moment, there might be a reaction. But if you steal there future, there seems to have been no limits and no shame.

  • qrt145

    I once called 911 about a situation on one of bridges and it took several minutes to drill into the phone operator’s skull the idea that their question about “which intersection” made no sense. This was in the middle of the fucking bridge! Who cares what borough it is, the zip code, the nearest intersection and all that crap. I guess they were just slavishly following a computer script.

  • Mike

    As somebody who crashed on the Brooklyn Bridge bad enough to break my shoulder (thanks to a pedestrian making a sudden 90 degree turn into my handlebars), I can tell you that an ambulance parked at one end of the bridge and emergency responders walked to me. They didn’t bring anything to carry me or wheel me back down to the ambulance, so I had to stumble on foot for a few hundred yards down to the ambulance trying to hold my shattered shoulder in place. It was not pleasant.

  • Jeff

    YES! I had the same exact experience calling 911 from the Williamsburg Bridge! In fact I was barely able to get past the “which borough” question–it is literally between two boroughs, by definition!

  • Komanoff

    Great pic, Redbike! Tell us more? How many of these bikes are there in London? Where are they based and deployed? How many missions do they conduct? Would TA be interested in arranging a two-way cultural exchange — our EMS goes to London to observe; London sends a few of its personnel (with bikes)?

  • redbike

    Good questions, Charlie, and generally good suggestions. To most of your questions, I can only shrug my shoulders: I was going one way, and these dudes (after their break) were going another. The good news for me is that I didn’t need their services. Concerning a cultural exchange, there is the well-known language barrier, but an amenity I found common in Blighty — they’re called “pubs” — smooths that over.

  • sbauman

    Jamaica Hospital has EMT’s on bicycles. They are deployed on the Five Boro Bike Tour.