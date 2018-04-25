Today’s Headlines
- Council Members Intro Bills for Residential Parking Permits (NYT, AMNY)
- Dems Pick Up State Senate Seat in Westchester Special Election (NYT 1, 2; Politico)
- Byford Fields Questions at UWS Town Hall (Rag)
- More on Yesterday’s Rally for 24/7 Bus Lanes During L Shutdown: News, AMNY, Metro, CBS
- Accessibility Is Lacking at MTA Commuter Rail Stations, Too (LoHud)
- Vanterpool Talks With Errol Louis About Buses and Gridlock (NY1)
- Cranks Still Howling Over Project That Will Swap UWS Garages for Affordable Housing (Rag)
- News and Post Speak With Family of Cellou Diallo
- Drivers Licenses Are Meaningless in New York State (Post)
- SEE IT: Placard Culture Ugliness on Full Display (Politico)
