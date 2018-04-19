Today’s Headlines
- Paul White: Dockless Bike-Share Must Come With More Street Space for Cycling (AMNY)
- Related: We’re Looking at You, James Oddo (Advance)
- Related: Developers Expect Dockless Bikes to Raise Transit Desert Property Values (Crain’s)
- Brad Lander Wants Clarity on MTA Signal Repairs (KCP)
- New LIRR President Phil Eng Speaks With the Times
- NYPD Ignores Law Requiring Department to Reveal Fare-Beating Arrest Data (News)
- Lawmakers Revive Effort to License Undocumented Immigrants (SOP)
- Why Are Vehicles Used on Public Streets Capable of 100+ MPH Speeds, Again? (AP)
- WSJ: Is Human Life More Valuable Than Street Parking? Who’s to Say!
More headlines at Streetsblog USA