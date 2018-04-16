Today’s Headlines

  • World’s Most Expensive Commuter Rail Project Keeps Getting More Expensive (AMNY)
  • Caving to Marty Golden, Bill Colton, and Company, MTA Delays B82 Select Bus Service (KCP)
  • Drunk Driver Careens Onto Flatbush Ave Sidewalk, Injuring Several (NewsNY1)
  • Andy Byford Cares About Subway Accessibility, But Does the Rest of the MTA? (AMNY)
  • Chronically Glitchy Subway Signals at Bergen Street Are Just 12 Years Old (NYT)
  • Penn Station’s New $300 Million Concourse Already Leaking (Post)
  • Uh Oh — NYC’s High Construction Costs Feeding the Cult of Elon Musk (Politico)
  • DOT Will Transform Dangerous Lindenwood Intersection Into a Roundabout (QChron)
  • Freshman Council Member Mark Gjonaj, Parking Revanchist (Crain’s)
  • Queens CB4 Leaps to Defend Parking Habits of Placard Holding District Manager Christian Cassagnol (QChron)
  • Traffic Laws Don’t Apply to Keith Hernandez on His 80 MPH Commute Home to Suffolk (News)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • cancertime

    It would be terrible if people were unable to park to get cheap “happy hour” drinks at Park Slope adjacent restaurant Burrito Bar and Kitchen. I mean, what would all those Park Slope families with children who care about street safety and don’t think “The real cause of congestion … is the city’s zeal for street-slimming “road diets” and the proliferation of bike lanes.” do? Boycott a Burrito Bar? Impossible! Then they could never drive over to get alcohol to drink and then drive away through Park Slope streets. I hope they don’t run over any kids!

    And the North Flatbush BID? What would those families do? Might they call up Regina Cahill and ask her if James Ellis is freelancing anti-street safety messages in Crains? They might do that.

  • Fool

    Revenue! Revenue! Revenue!

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The MTA is blaming much of the latest $955 million budget increase on Amtrak, saying that its failure to provide needed help at a critical work site in Queens has resulted in lengthy delays and ballooning costs.”

    Let me guess, there is a furnace where $100 bills are burned? Or did someone get an extra $1 billion? Who is that, and what part of low tax Florida are they now living in?

    The school system keeps importing top administrators from low-tax states such as Florida and Texas to reduce expectations as to what we get despite high taxes. And the rest of the government keeps shipping more and more retirement money there.