Today’s Headlines
- World’s Most Expensive Commuter Rail Project Keeps Getting More Expensive (AMNY)
- Caving to Marty Golden, Bill Colton, and Company, MTA Delays B82 Select Bus Service (KCP)
- Drunk Driver Careens Onto Flatbush Ave Sidewalk, Injuring Several (News, NY1)
- Andy Byford Cares About Subway Accessibility, But Does the Rest of the MTA? (AMNY)
- Chronically Glitchy Subway Signals at Bergen Street Are Just 12 Years Old (NYT)
- Penn Station’s New $300 Million Concourse Already Leaking (Post)
- Uh Oh — NYC’s High Construction Costs Feeding the Cult of Elon Musk (Politico)
- DOT Will Transform Dangerous Lindenwood Intersection Into a Roundabout (QChron)
- Freshman Council Member Mark Gjonaj, Parking Revanchist (Crain’s)
- Queens CB4 Leaps to Defend Parking Habits of Placard Holding District Manager Christian Cassagnol (QChron)
- Traffic Laws Don’t Apply to Keith Hernandez on His 80 MPH Commute Home to Suffolk (News)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA