We’re Hiring! Streetsblog Is Searching for a New Editor to Lead Our Coverage of NYC and National Transportation Policy

There’s no easy way to say this, especially after Paul Ryan stole my thunder yesterday, but after 10 incredible years, I’m moving on from Streetsblog.

This is not a goodbye post. I’m going to save that for my actual goodbye, which is a few months away. Between now and then, we’ll be searching for a new editor-in-chief to run Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA from our headquarters in New York.

Before I get to the job description, though, I do want to say that my time here has been incredibly stimulating, challenging, and rewarding, and I’m going to miss it immensely. If you care about making our transportation system work for people instead of cars, there’s nothing like the Streetsblog editor gig.

Streetsblog is a media outlet with an unapologetic mission to change public policy, and it works. When you publish something on Streetsblog, policy makers read it, smart people share it, and if you’ve done a good job, that attention yields tangible improvements on our streets.

It’s very important to me — and to many other people — to leave Streetsblog in good hands. We encourage everyone who’s eager to take on the challenges and rewards of the job to apply.

About Streetsblog

Streetsblog is an independent media organization informing people about how to reduce dependence on cars and improve conditions for walking, biking, and transit. Since 2006, our reporters have broken important stories about efforts to design and manage streets for people instead of motor vehicles by building bicycle networks, making transit more useful, claiming space for pedestrians, and curbing traffic. Our writing raises the profile of these issues with policy makers and makes them engaging for a broad audience.

Responsibilities

We’re searching for a talented writer/editor to lead the coverage on Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. This is an opportunity to build on Streetsblog’s reputation for influential online media and take it in new directions.

Working in New York with our publisher and reporting staff, the Streetsblog editor-in-chief produces original journalism and opinion, making the case for policies that give people the freedom to get around by walking, biking, and transit while reducing car traffic.

In addition, we’re looking for an editor who can expand on Streetsblog’s current platform by seeking out content collaborators, identifying new methods to distribute Streetsblog media, and developing strategies to mobilize readers to advocate for policy change.

The Streetsblog editor-in-chief will:

Work with the publisher and board of directors to shape the overall direction of content on Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA, laying out a strategic vision for the organization.

Direct the full-time reporting team, freelancers, volunteers, and other collaborators to produce material, from story selection through final publication.

Manage web design consultants to maintain and improve Streetsblog’s technical platform, including the launch of new features.

Run Streetsblog NYC’s social media feeds and email communications.

Oversee budgeting and personnel decisions.

Lead fundraising and development, working with the board of directors to grow revenue for the organization.

Qualifications

Must have excellent writing and editing skills.

Must be smart, savvy and have the ability to quickly understand policy issues, strategy and tactics.

Must have good interpersonal skills and the ability to manage staff and coordinate volunteer contributors.

Fluency in social media, especially Twitter, with demonstrated ability to grow a following.

Knowledge of transportation policy and New York City politics a real plus.

Experience in online publishing, new or traditional media is a plus.

Must have a proven record of accomplishment.

Compensation

Streetsblog offers competitive salary commensurate with experience, plus a full benefits package including health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k).

To apply

Send a resume and cover letter to ben@streetsblog.org.