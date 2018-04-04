Today’s Headlines
- NYC’s Most Selfish NIMBYs Sue to Stop Busways, Bikeways During L Train Shutdown (AMNY, News, Post)
- BQX Probably on Its Last Legs Unless Schumer Clan Wrangles Money From Trump (News)
- Cuomo’s Cosmetic Station Fix-Up Program Turns Into Accessibility Program, $820 Million Too Late (WSJ)
- If NYC Can’t Build 36 Apartments Without Parking by the 2/5 in the Bronx, We Are Screwed (BxTimes)
- Alicia Glen Expects Dockless Bike-Share Services to Launch in NYC This Summer (AMNY, News)
- More Coverage of DOT’s Rule Change for Pedal-Assist E-Bikes (Crain’s, Patch, NYBJ, Lo-Down)
- De Blasio Foresees “Huge Fight” Over Speed Cams in Remaining Albany Session (Gotham Gazette)
- Albany Budget Clears Path for NYC DOT to Reconstruct BQE By Downtown Brooklyn (Bklyn Paper)
- Looks Like the IDC Won’t Last Until the Next Election (NYT)
- Damned E-Bikes (Post)
