Want to Know How Often That Driver Gets Caught Speeding? Ask @HowsMyDrivingNY.

The Twitter bot lets anyone look up the parking, speeding, and red light violations associated with a specific license plate.

A tweet to @HowsMyDrivingNY turned up 28 violations associated with this license plate, including two each for parking in a crosswalk, parking in front of a fire hydrant, and speeding in school zone. Photo: casio_juarez/Twitter
A tweet to @HowsMyDrivingNY turned up 28 violations associated with this license plate, including two each for parking in a crosswalk, parking in front of a fire hydrant, and speeding in school zone. Photo: casio_juarez/Twitter

Ever watch a driver blow by you at twice the speed limit and wonder how often they get busted? Or maybe you keep running across the same illegally parked vehicle and think to yourself, “If this person can get away with this stuff, what else do they try to do?”

Well, now you can find out in a matter of seconds thanks to @HowsMyDrivingNY, a Twitter bot created by Brooklyn resident Brian Howald.

All you have to do is tag @HowsMyDrivingNY in a tweet with the license plate information, and — presto! — the car’s record of parking violations and camera tickets pops up a few second later in a response.

Take the driver in the photograph above, who parked in the sidewalk on Rogers Avenue at Bergen Street. That wasn’t his first rodeo:

There’s a growing awareness of the risk posed by drivers who habitually speed and run red lights. Using the city’s open data portal, advocates discovered that Dorothy Bruns, who killed two young children with her car earlier this month, had a long history of speeding and red light running.

Howald himself was accosted in a bike lane by State Senator Marty Golden, who’s racked up several speeding and red light violations in the past few years, and who ran over and killed a woman in his district in 2005.

The bot makes this information easier for people to look up than the city’s open data interface, Howald said. Unlike the city’s portal, you can use the bot with a mobile device, and you don’t need any specialized knowledge of how to query a database.

“Anyone can go to the city’s open data website and search for a plate, but I think that’s kind of cumbersome,” he said. “You have to be at least a little savvy about data to know how to use to database to find what you’re searching for.”

With @HowsMyDrivingNY, all you need is a Twitter account to pull up a car’s record in a matter of seconds.

  • AMH

    This is amazing!

  • J

    Awesome. someone should look up cars parked on sidewalks and #bikenyc lanes, especially near police precincts. I bet they never get any tickets.

  • com63

    They probably never get tickets from humans, but probably get plenty of red light and speeding tickets from automated enforcement.

    You could do studies about the corruption by logging all of the plates around a precinct and comparing it to a typical block of parking cars nearby. You’d probably find way more overall violations and way less violations where humans issued a ticket.

  • Vooch

    send to cars insurance companies would result in plenty of changed behaviour

  • jcwconsult

    The data on speeding and red light violations would be meaningful if the posted speed limits and traffic lights were actually engineered for safety – instead of being deliberately mis-engineered for more ticket revenue.

    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

  • Andrew

    ….which to Mr. Walker means telling drivers to do whatever they feel like doing, and pedestrians who don’t want to be killed should just remember to get out of their way.

    James, the photo accompanying this article is of a car being driven on a sidewalk. Do you think it is acceptable for motorists to drive on sidewalks?

  • Ken Dodd

    “would be meaningful”? They’re a highly accurate indicator of how seriously drivers take the rules of the road, how much more meaningful do you want?

  • Andrew

    He doesn’t care about the rules of the road. He thinks the rules of the road should be whatever drivers want them to be.

  • bolwerk

    Tell us how to engineer for safety.

  • JR

    Perhaps you can provide some examples of how these things are ‘mis-engineered’?

  • jcwconsult

    For JR and bolwerk — set posted speed limits to the nearest 5 mph interval of the 85th percentile speed of free flowing traffic under good conditions and time the yellow intervals on lights for the actual perception/reaction times and approach speeds of at least 85% of the cars. If lower actual speeds are required for any reason, degrade the roadway environment to slow the actual speeds of 85% of the cars.

    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

  • jcwconsult

    The reality is that most drivers WILL drive at the speeds they find to be safe and comfortable — and no city will use enough enforcement to lower the actual traffic speeds. Lower actual traffic speeds are achieved by degrading the roadway environments — a method that is usually not appropriate for main collector and arterial roadways.

    That car looks parked to me, probably wrongfully, but parked.

    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

  • jcwconsult

    Speed limits set below the actual 85th percentile speeds will NOT be complied with by most drivers – and tend to produce more crashes.
    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

  • Geck

    “In general, there is not strong evidence that the 85th percentile speed within a given traffic flow equates to the speed with the lowest crash involvement rate,” the NTSB says. “Alternative approaches and expert systems for setting speed limits are available, which incorporate factors such as crash history and the presence of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians.”
    https://usa.streetsblog.org/2017/07/27/ntsb-speed-kills-and-were-not-doing-enough-to-stop-it/comment-page-1/

  • Andrew

    The reality is that most drivers WILL drive at the speeds they find to be safe and comfortable

    …for themselves.

    The speed that a driver thinks is safe for himself may be far faster than what is actually safe for those around him who aren’t inside motor vehicles.

    My city has a lot of pedestrians. Telling drivers that it’s acceptable for them to do whatever they feel is OK for themselves is akin to telling pedestrians that it’s OK if they die.

    — and no city will use enough enforcement to lower the actual traffic speeds.

    My city has been repeatedly trying to dramatically increase camera enforcement, only for the state to refuse to allow more than a tiny number of cameras.

    Lower actual traffic speeds are achieved by degrading the roadway environments — a method that is usually not appropriate for main collector and arterial roadways.

    That’s the sort of street that leaves pedestrians to be killed by selfish and impatient motorists. I don’t find it acceptable.

    That car looks parked to me, probably wrongfully, but parked.

    Its driver is inside and its headlights are on. Obviously, neither of us can tell in a still photo whether it’s in motion, but if it’s not in motion right now, then it was in motion when the driver first parked the car, and it will be in motion again when the driver pulls back out.

    How do you suggest we respond to drivers who drive and/or park their cars on sidewalks? Do we ignore them, because they obviously thought that what they were doing was safe, and therefore everything’s fine? Or do you perhaps think there should be some sort of penalty for parking on the sidewalk?

  • Andrew

    That “advice” is based on David Solomon’s research 54 years ago, in his paper entitled “Accidents on Main Rural Highways Related to Speed, Driver, and Vehicle.”

    By the author’s own admission, “The study was confined to 2- and 4-lane main rural highways of the nonfreeway type, and the findings are limited to these types of main rural highways.”

    The study has no bearing on city streets. The study has no bearing on pedestrian safety. Stop trying to apply it in settings where its own author explicitly stated that it is inapplicable.

    (Furthermore, the study discusses collision rates, not crash severity. Higher-speed crashes tend to be more severe than lower-speed crashes.)

    But, hey, if you insist – on a lot of streets in my city, the 85th percentile speed is in the vicinity of 3 miles per hour, because that is a typical walking speed, and more than 85% of the users of those streets are pedestrians. I don’t think that the speed limit on such a street should be 3 miles per hour. Do you?

  • Andrew

    It’s tautological that, without real enforcement, drivers will drive at the speeds that they drive at.

    And it’s likewise irrelevant.

    The point of a law is not to tell people to do whatever they would have done anyway. Sometimes laws tell us to do things that we’d rather not do (or not to do things that we’d like to do).

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill announcing Vision Zero enforcement efforts last fall. Photo: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office

There’s a Better Way to Assess the Effect of Traffic Enforcement Than Counting Tickets

By David Meyer |
NYPD has increased tickets for speeding and texting while driving 50 percent so far in 2017 compared to the same period last year, Commissioner James O’Neill testified at a City Council budget hearing last week. Speeding and distracted driving are two of the most common factors in fatal and injurious crashes in NYC, so it stands to reason that this shift in enforcement is reducing the incidence of dangerous driving. But there's no way to actually tell if those summonses are changing driver behavior.

The Fight to Preserve NYC’s Right of Way Law Moves to Assembly

By Ben Fried |
We’re in Albany urging Assembly to reject a bill that would gut NYC’s #RightOfWay Law. Help #SaveTheCrosswalk NOW http://t.co/4ZKRQTUGbk — Families For Safe St (@NYC_SafeStreets) June 24, 2015 The promise of the Right of Way Law enacted by New York City last year is that it will lead to detailed investigations of crashes that injure pedestrians and […]

What Every Elected Should Say About Speed Cameras

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
When City Council member Jimmy Van Bramer talks about street safety and automated enforcement, the message is clear: speeding is always wrong, it’s dangerous, and anyone who gets a ticket needs to change their behavior. In NYC, you have to be driving 11 mph or more above the speed limit to trigger a camera ticket. With a $50 […]