Overruling Bronx CB 8, DOT Advances Protected Bike Lanes Along Van Cortlandt Park

Council Member Andy Cohen supported the redesign of Broadway in Riverdale, citing the imperative to reduce the death toll on a high-speed street that's claimed too many lives.

The DOT redesign will shorten crossing distances and make room for a two-way protected bike lane. Image: DOT
The DOT redesign will shorten crossing distances and make room for a two-way protected bike lane. Image: DOT

DOT plans to move forward with a redesign of Broadway alongside Van Cortlandt Park next month. The project calls for concrete pedestrian islands and a two-way protected bike lane along the park border. Council Member Andrew Cohen requested a safety overhaul of Broadway in 2015, and DOT says it will be installed despite opposition from Bronx Community Board 8.

In a letter sent last week, DOT Bronx Borough Commissioner Nivardo Lopez informed CB 8 Chair Rosemary Ginty that the danger of Broadway’s current wide, high-speed layout makes the redesign imperative [PDF].

“After full consideration of your resolution, feedback received through our outreach process, and our engineering analysis, we have determined that the proposed safety improvement project is the best way to address all the safety issues along the corridor,” Lopez wrote.

Broadway north of 242nd Street feels like a highway, and people have to cross it to get to the park, which is one of the city’s largest. DOT clocked about 80 percent of drivers exceeding the speed limit on this part of Broadway. Lives are at stake: From 2010 to 2014, 12 people — including 10 pedestrians — were killed or severely injured in crashes on Broadway between 242nd Street and the Westchester County border.

The street doesn’t work for transit riders on the eight city and county bus routes that ply Broadway either. Not only do people have to dodge high-speed traffic to reach the bus stops, but the excessively wide dimensions invite illegal parking that interferes with bus movements and blocks curb access.

DOT’s redesign addresses those concerns. The parking lanes will be narrowed from 13 feet to eight feet. At eight bus stops, the parking lane will give way to concrete bus boarding islands. Crossing distances will be reduced 30 percent at those locations, and the narrower parking lanes will open up space for the two-way protected bike lane along the park.

There's no reason for Broadway next to Van Cortlandt Park to be so wide. Image: Google Maps
There’s no reason for Broadway next to Van Cortlandt Park to be so wide. Image: Google Maps

Despite the terrible conditions for pedestrian safety on Broadway, agency reps who presented the plan to CB 8 last spring got a rough reception. After two months of meetings, the board eventually passed a resolution that simply ticked off every complaint they received about the redesign, no matter how outlandish, and called on DOT to install painted, unprotected lanes instead.

Cohen told Streetsblog last year that the while the city should listen to community feedback, the ultimate decision has to be based on what’s best for public safety.

“I think that the street is too fast, is too wide, and has got a lot of unsafe crossings and design,” Cohen said at the time. “I asked the DOT to come up with a safety plan, and this is what they produced.”

DOT will return to CB 8 next week to take questions about the project. While the redesign is moving forward, if you walk or bike on Broadway it can’t hurt to show up to voice your support. The transportation committee meets Thursday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Downey’s Bar and Grill, located at 5790 Mosholu Avenue.

  • Vincent Howland

    March 22?

  • Larry Littlefield

    Next up, over-rule CB8 and pave that bike path on the Putnam Division ROW, matching the quality walk/ride they have up in Westchester.

    An otherwise really nice day touring my home town was marred by having my pedal hook an old railroad tie in the park and throw me off the bike.

    CB 8 thinks its part of Westchester anyway.

  • yep, fixed

  • Jeff

    Great news from a traffic-calming and pedestrian safety perspective!

    Next step will be to extend this south and otherwise connect it to something resembling a bike network! If I do actually bother to cross over from the West side of Broadway to the East side and then back to the West side again just to ride in a bike lane for a few tenths of a mile on my 15 mile ride home from Yonkers, it will be out of respect for the activists who pushed for the bike lane, not because I think this is actually a reasonable thing for a first-class user of a transportation network to do.

  • Vooch

    It’s a great beginning, and congrats to DOT for the gumption to go ahead with this.

  • Vooch

    honestly a few ltruckloads of gravel would solve 75% of the issue at 1/10 the cost

    as a first phase

  • Guest

    Excellent news! Congratulations to local residents and activists who spoke up for the project.

    Could someone explain why this is only north of 242nd? What will happen btw 240 and 242, also along the park? Shared sidewalk path? Nothing?

  • Jeff

    Some sad little sharrows and a painted bike lane, it looks like. But if you have a car you want to park you can do that, so that’s pretty cool, apparently.

  • sbauman

    The transportation committee meets Tuesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Downey’s Bar and Grill

    They are having a Transportation meeting in a bar, to which most members and public must drive?

  • crazytrainmatt

    Fantastic news, it’s not a complete network but a great precedent to reinforce.

    It seems from these links that the paving of the Putnam trail is moving forward despite the objections:
    https://www.nycgovparks.org/planning-and-building/capital-project-tracker/project/4781
    https://www.bikeforums.net/northeast/1112438-nyc-how-long-dry-old-putnam-van-cortlandt-park-after-rain.html

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Queens CBs Greet Vernon Boulevard Bike Lanes With Skepticism

By Ben Fried |
Last month, DOT striped buffered bike lanes on Vernon Boulevard (right), part of a package of safety improvements for the north-south corridor that parallels the western Queens waterfront [PDF]. Bike facilities are scarce in this part of the city, and the addition of the new lanes, which eliminated a lane of parking along parts of […]