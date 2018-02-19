Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo Counsel: State May Not Need City’s Permission to Implement Congestion Pricing (Politico)
- Governor’s Camp Says Congestion Pricing Negotiations Still Ongoing in Albany (Crain’s, News)
- Only the Latest Model of American Landboat Will Do for Assembly Honchos Heastie and Kolb (News)
- Bhairavi Desai: It’s Time to Cap the Number of For-Hire Vehicles in NYC (News)
- Felix Salmon Believes a Variable Uber Tax Is All That’s Needed to Cure NYC Congestion (Wired)
- ConEd Will Pay $202 Million to Fix Up Subway Power Equipment (Bloomberg)
- 14th Street Busway NIMBY Fancies Himself Fighting the Lower Manhattan Expressway (Villager)
- Class Action Suit Claims “Glitchy” MTA Cashless Tolls Wrongly Fining Drivers (Post)
- QChron Worried That NYC Drivers Are Too Simple to Grasp Bus Lane Rules
- City Islanders Press MTA for Better Bus Service (BxTimes)
- One More Reason to Get Cops Out of Cars (Post)
