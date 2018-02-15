There’s No Reasoning With the NIMBYs Opposed to a 14th Street Busway

The West Siders fighting measures to carve out street space for transit and biking simply "don't believe the numbers."

The plan for 14th Street calls for a transit- and deliver-only design on the busiest blocks. A two-way protected bike lane is slated for 13th Street. Image: NYC DOT
Unless DOT and the MTA carve out street space for the most spatially efficient modes of travel, the impending L train shutdown is going to unleash a traffic tsunami on the neighborhoods around 14th Street. Without fast, reliable buses and safe bikeways, the streets will be jammed with Ubers for 15 months.

Just try telling that to the West Village residents who turned up at an open house on the agencies’ L train shutdown plans last night.

Along 14th Street, there are currently 50,000 intra-Manhattan L train trips each weekday, according to the MTA, as well as about 30,000 trips on the M14. With the possible exception of 42nd Street, it is the most intensely traveled crosstown route in the borough.

The agencies’ plan calls for a bus- and deliveries-only section between Eighth Avenue and Third Avenue. Transit advocates warn that’s not enough and say the busway should extend east at least to Avenue A to handle large ridership demand on the East Side. On 13th Street, a two-way protected bike lane will also provide space for efficient crosstown travel.

These measures are absolutely essential to keep people moving without the L train and to prevent streets from freezing up in gridlock. But the West Siders who showed up last night wearing stickers that read “Neighbors of 14th Street” and “No Bike Lane on 13th Street” insist it’s the busway and the bike lane that will cause traffic.

Their rationale, as they explained it to me, is that they just don’t believe that a large number of people need to travel on 14th Street.

“We don’t believe the numbers,” said Judy Pesin, one of the leaders of the opposition group, who lives on 13th Street. “We think a lot of people that are coming to 14th Street are coming here because of the L train, don’t want to be on 14th Street, that’s not their final destination.”

To hold this view, you first have to gloss over the fact that up and down the 14th Street corridor there are stores, restaurants, hospitals, offices, schools, and homes that make it an origin and destination for tens of thousands of people each day.

You also have to ignore that the subway connections people make with the L train aren’t going to be less necessary without the L train. People will still have to make those connections when the train stops running.

But Pesin and others simply don’t believe the ridership statistics from the MTA. “We don’t have a comfort level with some of their numbers,” she said, “and we’re very concerned about the traffic ban — the impact on the people living on 14th Street, and the impact of the extra cars going on the side streets.”

If Pesin and her cohort (which appears to include Assembly Member Deborah Glick, who refused an interview last night but told the Villager she’s opposed to the bike lane on 13th Street) actually get their way, it’s going to backfire spectacularly, with worse traffic swamping their streets.

“What this plan aims to do is to prioritize moving the most number of people as efficiently as we can, and that means prioritizing bus movements in particular on 14th Street,” DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg told Streetsblog. “We don’t want [riders] abandoning the bus and grabbing Ubers. That will obviously just make everything worse.”

Also present last night were volunteers from Transportation Alternatives, who passed out valentines encouraging attendees to support the busway.

Chuck Edwards, who lives on 10th Street, told Streetsblog he was disappointed by his neighbors’ harsh reaction to the plan.

“I have congestion concerns, but I think they’re larger, they’re other long-term congestion concerns,” Edwards said. “We’ve got a quarter of a million people that need to be moved around. There needs to be some changes there.”

Manhattan Community Board 4 transportation chair Christine Berthet said DOT needs to come up with strategies to mitigate traffic on side streets. “Maybe you revert some blocks, so that people cannot go end-to-end on one street for the duration of the project,” Berthet said. “We have a crisis here, we need to be in crisis mode.”

    “We don’t believe the numbers”
    With that Judy Pesin is taking a page right out of the Trump, anti-data playbook.

  • Vooch

    Did those west villagers just relocate from Ohio ?

  • Mister Sterling

    “That’s not their final destination”

    Is that a fancy way of saying “find another way to get to your final destination without touching 14th Street”? Because most people who take the L train as part of their commute work in the Financial District or in Chelsea / Midtown / Hell’s Kitchen. So have we graduated from “don’t come to our neighborhood” to “don’t pass through our neighborhood”? And tell me again, Judy Pesin, why did you chose to live in Manhattan?

  • Village Rider

    Proof positive of the need for DOT to *always* present the biggest and most ambitious version of their plan first. You’ll get fact-free opposition no matter what you do, so why not go big?

  • Fool

    The village is a bastion of institutional racism.

    The GVHPS is the definition of “f you, got mine.”

  • FlamingoFresh

    Well if this is going to be a 15 month scenario why don’t you break it up into segments:
    A) No bus and bike lanes
    B) Bus and bike lanes implemented

    Let them live in their own mess that they chose for a few months. Not sure of the difficulty of running a pilot program with scenario A for 3 to 4 months then switching to scenario B but nothing will shut up an nonbeliever than them actually seeing it with their eyes. This could be a great opportunity down the road to show how the data that is presented at these open houses are valid.

    Of course you run the risk of losing public transit riders for a time being but once scenario B starts up people will begin to flock back to transit. If it’s easy to transition then I recommend a first-hand exposure to both scenarios.

  • Guest

    Well, the Village has certainly devolved from the days when it fought to get traffic out of Washington Square Park! That episode was supposed to have taught us that predictions of traffic armageddon usually don’t pan out the way the fear-mongerers project. I bet if you closed 14th Street to vehicles except buses, bikes, deliveries and pick-ups/drop-offs of people with disabilities and prohibited all thru traffic except buses and bikes, that most drivers would simply avoid the area instead of taking side streets.

  • J

    In many ways the 1960’s protests are the same as the ones today: “Don’t change anything”. In the case of the 1960s, though, the change would have been hugely destructive to nearly everyone in the area, regardless of how they got around, whereas in this case the change is pro-transit and pro-bike, and while it may have some negative impacts on drivers, it has a huge local benefit to people who walk, bike, and take the bus.

  • Guest

    “The agencies plan calls for a bus- and deliveries-only section between 8th and 3rd.” — Do you have a reference for that? Because in no plan have I ever heard anything about their being an exception for deliveries, let alone for pick-ups/drop-offs of people with disabilities — except possibly between 11pm and 5 am. No article I could find online has such an exception either — it is strictly bus-only. I agree that some people in the area may be over-the-top here, but those of us who live on 14th Street (and patronize business on 14th Street) are justifiably concerned that the proposed plan will make 14th Street unlivable.

  • Komanoff

    Exactly.

  • Komanoff

    Why the long stretch to cover the fifties-sixties campaigns/protests to stop the Lower-Manhattan Xpwy and to ram lower Fifth Ave through Washington Sq Park, with today’s NIMBY cloth? They’re fundamentally — almost diametrically — opposite.

    And while I’m at it — why call the busway adn bikeway “pro-transit and pro-bike”? That helps segment and marginalize what’s actually most people who will be disrupted by the L shutdown? We’re the majority, let’s act like it.

  • It’s proof of the need to employ the Bloomberg approach: “we’re going to do it my way; and anyone who doesn’t like it can go jump in a lake.”

  • Vooch

