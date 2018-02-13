Today’s Headlines
- Oh Hey, No Biggie, Just MTA Chair Joe Lhota Moonlighting as an MSG Exec With $150K Salary (Politico)
- Inside the MTA’s Constant Struggle to Keep Groundwater From Seeping Into the Subway (NYT)
- Riders Alliance Rallies With Albany Lawmakers for a New MTA Revenue Stream (AMNY, Times Union)
- Carl Heastie: “Some Sort of Long-Term [MTA] Funding Is Necessary” (SoP)
- Meera Joshi: Capping For-Hire Vehicles Will Raise Living Standards for Hired Drivers (AMNY, Post)
- The Case for an Uber Cap From a Medallion Industry Lawyer (Crain’s)
- The Hypocrisy of de Blasio’s Hard Line on Fare Evasion Arrests (Politico)
- March 1: Brad Hoylman and Liz Krueger Convene Panel on Fixing NYC Transit (AMNY)
- Bronx CB 11 Wants DOT to Water Down Safety Redesign of Morris Park Ave (BxTimes)
- Queens DA Gets Manslaughter Conviction for Road Raging Driver Who Intentionally Struck Victim (QNS)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA