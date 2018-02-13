Today’s Headlines

  • Oh Hey, No Biggie, Just MTA Chair Joe Lhota Moonlighting as an MSG Exec With $150K Salary (Politico)
  • Inside the MTA’s Constant Struggle to Keep Groundwater From Seeping Into the Subway (NYT)
  • Riders Alliance Rallies With Albany Lawmakers for a New MTA Revenue Stream (AMNYTimes Union)
  • Carl Heastie: “Some Sort of Long-Term [MTA] Funding Is Necessary” (SoP)
  • Meera Joshi: Capping For-Hire Vehicles Will Raise Living Standards for Hired Drivers (AMNY, Post)
  • The Case for an Uber Cap From a Medallion Industry Lawyer (Crain’s)
  • The Hypocrisy of de Blasio’s Hard Line on Fare Evasion Arrests (Politico)
  • March 1: Brad Hoylman and Liz Krueger Convene Panel on Fixing NYC Transit (AMNY)
  • Bronx CB 11 Wants DOT to Water Down Safety Redesign of Morris Park Ave (BxTimes)
  • Queens DA Gets Manslaughter Conviction for Road Raging Driver Who Intentionally Struck Victim (QNS)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    The bottom line is the politicians want New Yorkers to pay more for less — less transit service relative to ridership, more fees and taxes over and above all the additional taxes and fare and toll increases in excess of inflation over all the years.

    They may choose to rob us in the way we’d prefer, given the options, but don’t think you are going to see improved or expanded service in exchange. You are going to see service cuts “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

    And in 10-15 years, Social Security cuts and Medicare cuts “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

    School cuts “due to circumstances beyond our control” in five years.

    Even the critics? Those sleazebags have no right to be critics. They’ve done this.

  • Fool

    I have the solution:
    -NYC revokes the law banning steam train operations inside city limits.
    -Use the new revenue sources to feed the steam boilers.

    This way we get definite value for the money we are shoveling into the fire!

  • NYCyclist

    “Mr. Lhota, who as chairman of the Transportation Authority during Hurricane Sandy was credited for quickly restoring the subway, said he made an unpleasant discovery last summer when he assumed leadership of the transit agency for a second time. Though the subway has tens of thousands of drains designed to collect water and help remove water from the system, they were not being properly cleaned. “I don’t know why,” Mr. Lhota said, adding that clearing the drains has been a focus of the emergency plan.”

    “I don’t know why” really means: #cuomosmta

  • Joe R.

    Seriously, is anything in the subway ever properly maintained? The rate at which escalators and elevators break down compared to elsewhere is but one example. The MTA has an ingrained culture of “don’t do anything until it breaks” (and sometimes even then they still don’t do anything for months or years).

    If any organization needed a major shakeup from top to bottom, the MTA is it.

  • Joe R.

    Hopefully soon there will also be pension cuts and salary cuts “due to circumstances beyond our control” for both present, and especially past, NYC employees.

  • Larry Littlefield

    That will never happen. They’ll let old women die in the streets first, as in the 1970s.

  • Guest

    Personally, I’m all in favor for paying more starting now. The money has already been spent, so the longer we wait to start paying it down, the more the Baby Boomers will retire and move away or die, leaving an even larger obligation for me and my children.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I don’t know if you’ve noticed what’s gone on in Washington, but they seem to have other plans.

    Next up — a contractural guarantee of Social Security and Medicare benefits for those born in 1957 or sooner, followed by drastic reductions for those born later.

    National Republicans = NY Democrats, and Republicans.

    Has anyone seriously considered refusing to pay the debts? The existing revenues of the MTA are more than enough without them.

  • Joe R.

    That’s OK so long as they refund any FICA I paid (with interest) so I can invest it in something which might give me better returns than the Social Security system.

  • Fool

    Because management cannot fire people.
    or
    Because management cannot be fired.

    Subway action plan: “Hire more people to not do the work.”

  • JarekFA

    LOL — Your FICA is going to this guy: https://twitter.com/twitter/statuses/962005771591368705