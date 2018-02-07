Today’s Headlines
- In de Blasio’s Alternate Reality NYC, Motorists Are Poor and Turnstile Jumpers Are Flush (Politico)
- Alon Levy: Land Use Has Concentrated Subway Ridership, But the System Isn’t Maxed Out
- Paul White: NYC Would Be More Affordable Without Moses-Era Parking Requirements (Crain’s)
- More Coverage of RPA’s Report Diagnosing High MTA Construction Costs (AMNY, Curbed, NY1)
- Melinda Katz and Francisco Moya Will Lead Revived Willets Point Development Project (NYT)
- Penn Station Bound Acela Train Decouples At Speed (Post)
- NTSB: Sleep Apnea Is Causing Train Crashes; Trump: So What? (NYT, WNYC)
- MTA Can’t Keep Subway Platforms Clear of Slippery Schmutz (NYT)
- Unlicensed Driver Critically Injures Senior on White Plains Road in Parkchester (Bx Times)
- New York City Is Mismanaging Curb Space, Example Infinity + 1 (Post)
- That Time Tom Wrobleski Made the Case for Congestion Pricing (Advance)
