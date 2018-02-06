Crosstown Bikeways Can’t Come Soon Enough — Cyclist Doored and Struck on 29th Street

A man in a Mercedes SUV doored a 67-year-old man on a bike, who was then hit by a truck driver and had to be hospitalized.

A truck driver hit a cyclist after the driver of a Mercedes SUV, pictured at left, doored him on 29th Street near Eighth Avenue. Photo: Lisa Sladkus

On 29th Street last night, the occupant of a Mercedes SUV doored a 67-year-old man on a bike, who was then hit by a truck driver and had to be hospitalized. DOT plans to install a protected bike lane on this part of 29th Street, which would prevent collisions where cyclists get doored into the path of passing motorists.

The victim was westbound approaching Eighth Avenue, riding with the flow of traffic, when a 34-year-old man opened the SUV’s door, according to NYPD. As he maneuvered to avoid the car door, the victim was struck by the driver of a Baldor Specialty Foods truck, who was passing on the left.

Streetsblog reader Lisa Sladkus witnessed the aftermath of the collision.

“I didn’t see it happen but heard people screaming,” Sladkus said via email. “I stayed with the man, holding his head and talking to him until the EMT and police came… He didn’t hit his head but thought he broke his leg and his arm. He was sad and very scared.”

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Sladkus said the driver of the truck blamed the injured cyclist. “[He] came out and said, ‘What were you doing?,'” said Sladkus. “I screamed, ‘He was biking!'”

NYPD told Streetsblog the truck driver, identified only as a 54-year-old man, “felt a bump” under his right rear wheels as he approached Eighth Avenue. The department’s public information office did not know if either driver was ticketed but felt free to share details that imply the victim was to blame, saying he wasn’t in the bike lane and “was not wearing a helmet.”

The lack of separation between bike traffic and moving motor vehicles on Midtown streets has fatal consequences. Last June a charter bus driver killed 80-year-old Michael Mamoukakis on 29th Street at Seventh Avenue, a block east of last night’s collision. Five days before Mamoukakis was struck, a charter bus driver sideswiped and killed Dan Hanegby, 36, on 26th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

Those crashes prompted DOT to develop plans for multiple sets of crosstown parking-protected bike routes — including a pair of lanes on 26th and 29th streets.

A parking-protected bike lane on 29th Street would almost certainly have prevented last night’s collision, since anyone using it would not be riding between parked cars and moving traffic. The safety upgrades can’t come quickly enough.

Public support for the DOT project appears to be substantial, but a few opponents, including Eric Duke, the owner of Chelsea Television Studios on 26th Street, got some airtime on NY1 at a Community Board 5 meeting last week.

The DOT plan has received endorsements from CB 4 and CB 6 committees, while the CB 5 committee delayed a vote. Implementation is scheduled for spring or summer, the city says.

  • Komanoff

    Who/what is the source of the info about the dooring? And did the door of the Mercedes touch the cyclist, or not? I ask because the NYPD info reported in the second graf of the story is more complete and less blame-the-victim than the usual NYPD crap.

  • Someone tell NYPD that helmets aren’t legally required for adults in NYC and are also unlikely to protect you from being crushed by a truck.

  • Wilfried84

    At the CB 6 meeting last night, the DOT presentation showed a picture of a cyclist riding in a painted, but blocked, bike lane, in the door zone, with a truck to the side. A member of the the audience in his comments pointed to the picture and explained dooring, pointing out how the bicycle could go under the wheels of the truck, at apparently close to the same time as the actually dooring. The guy now sounds prophetic.

  • Hilda

    Even though it is prohibited to open a car door on the side of moving traffic, especially if it interferes with other traffic. Shouldn’t this, at the very least, be a violation?

    Section 1214. Opening and closing vehicle doors.
    No person shall open the door of a motor vehicle on the side
    available to moving traffic unless and until it is reasonable safe to do so, and can be done without interfering with the
    movement of other traffic, nor shall any person leave a door open on the side of the vehicle available to moving traffic for a period of time longer than necessary to load or unload passengers

  • Ryan

    How the hell is a helmet supposed to keep your leg from getting run over?

  • Willow

    When is the city (or the country for that matter) going to start requiring safety guards on trucks to reduce the chance of ‘falling’ under the wheels? I know the city plans to equip their vehicles, but we need them on all trucks, and pronto.

  • Willow

    That was James Miller. I passed this on to him.. chilling. Hopefully, this will spur CB5 to vote on the proposal, and prioritize saving people from death and serious injury over loss of free parking.

  • Elizabeth F

    Sorry, I have to side with NYPD here. Three problems:

    1. Do you put yourself (a) on the left side of the street, (b) in the middle, or (c) on the right? There are many good reasons to choose the left here: (1) it reduces blind spots, (2) it avoids turn conflicts at the upcoming intersection with 8th Ave, (3) that’s where the bike lane was marked, due to reasons 1 and 2. The picture clearly shows this biker was biking on the right, in spite of common sense and pavement markings.

    2. Do you put yourself (a) in a door zone, or (b) not in a door zone?

    3. Do you put yourself (a) beside a truck, or (b) behind a truck? I’ll do almost anything to avoid riding beside a truck, because this is what happens.

    Bring on the hate mail… In the meantime, when will we expect cyclists to gain some basic safe cycling skills?

  • MatthewEH

    Lighting status of the rider? This was after dark; easier not to be seen by a motorist opening a door or a motorist passing by to the other side.

    Again, something that would have been moot with a protected bike lane in play. 🙁

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    1. It’s quite normal to ride on the right in a country where people drive on the right. There are also reasons you may end up on the right even if you normally ride on the left. Very few people are comfortable taking the lane.
    2. Very few people are comfortable taking the lane.
    3. It’s possible the truck was passing him, rather than him having chosen to ride beside the truck. Or, maybe traffic was backing up and he was passing the truck. Filtering ahead is totally normal, though I personally only do it at extremely low speed.

    Notably, all the behaviors you have called out are legal and expected of most people cycling who are not “enthusiasts”, whereas opening a car door in front of someone is not.

  • The problem with these “Law & Order: Comments Section” questions – and they pop up under 100% of these types of posts – is that they’re based on completely unreliable NYPD reports and one after-the-fact picture. We have no idea what happened. Full stop. What we do know is that the NYPD frequently blames victims and lies about crashes. We should spend less time talking about safe riding behavior and more time demanding safe infrastructure so one doesn’t have to complete a skills course to get from point A to point B without being injured.

  • Kwyjibo

    He was doored (illegal) and run over by a second driver who passed too closely (reckless, at best). Yet you “side” with NYPD, which is anti-victim regardless of the circumstances.

    If everyone thought the way you do – every street user for him- or herself, no consequences warranted for motorist law breaking and recklessness – traffic deaths would never stop climbing.

    It’s not “hate.” It’s reason.

  • gneiss

    This isn’t about safety. It’s about implying that the rider was irresponsible in other ways because he didn’t have a plastic hat on his head. You can be sure that during the negotiations between the cyclists agents and the trucking insurance company that his lack of wearing a helmet will be used to reduce compensation by impugning his competence on the bike.

  • Elizabeth F

    My conclusions were based on the picture, knowledge of the street configuration, and the assumption (shared by other commenters) that a dooring actually happened. No NYPD reports needed.

  • Elizabeth F

    > all the behaviors you have called out are legal and expected of most people cycling

    That’s right… if you just hop on a bike without knowing diddly squat about how to ride safely in Manhattan, you will put yourself in danger. Protected bike lanes are a good thing, and I want them. But there is no way to ever make Manhattan safe for bikers who do not equip themselves with some basics of safe cycling (and I do NOT mean platitudes like “bicycles must follow all traffic laws, etc.”).

    NYC DOT publishes an excellent bicycle safety manual that explains these things.

    If you RTFM and do not feel you are comfortable taking the lane on a crosstown Street, there are other things you can do. For example, pull over and stop if find yourself being passed by a truck. Or make a rational decision to wait for protected crosstown bike lanes. Or practice the necessary skills somewhere else where you are comfortable.

    > It’s possible the truck was passing him,

    That’s right, we don’t know what happened. If he passed the truck, he should have known better than to squeeze between a truck and parked cars. If the truck passed him (and he didn’t take the lane earlier to prevent it), he could have pulled over and stopped, rather than continuing to cycle between a truck and parked cars. There are times, even going at speed, that I make the decision to pull over and stop while a truck passes.

    > Filtering ahead is totally normal…

    But dangerous, if there is ANY chance the truck might move. Anyone doing it should at least be aware of the dangers.

  • MatthewEH

    Note that, usefully, the law is written such that it doesn’t matter if the door actually makes contact with other traffic or not. If the act of opening the door interferes with other traffic — requiring a sudden swerve away, for example — that’s sufficient.

  • Elizabeth F

    Dooring someone is illegal. Riding in a way that you can get doored is foolish. Ticketing the Mercedes who doored this guy will not fix his legs.

    > Yet you “side” with NYPD, which is anti-victim regardless of the circumstances.

    I disagree. Streetsblog sides with the cyclist or pedestrian in every case, no matter what the circumstances. That practice works well in the echo chamber, but won’t win the hearts or minds of the average New Yorkers, who will (rightly) see Streetsblog as unreasonably biased. I agree with Streetsblog’s assessment in most cases; this is an exception.

  • MatthewEH

    I would point out that this happened on approach to the intersection, and 8th Avenue runs northbound. Riders making the right onto the (protected!) 8th Avenue bike lane would tend to adopt that lane position before making the turn, and it’s a completely legit reason to leave the bike lane.

    Based on the reporting we’ve seen it may not have been perfect defensive cycling, but put me on team “let’s build infrastructure that’s much more forgiving of anything less than perfect defensive cycling”, myself.

  • Elizabeth F

    Not 100% conclusive, but I don’t see any bike lights in that photo.

    If you are rear-ended, it is automatically the fault of the person behind you; EXCEPT in the case that you didn’t have working lights. If you are doored, it is automatically the fault of the person who doored you; although I suppose that lack of lights would really weaken your case. Although we can’t say whether it would have prevented this crash, headlights almost certainly decrease the chance of getting doored.

    > Again, something that would have been moot with a protected bike lane in play. 🙁

    Please no, the last thing I need is more NYC cyclists who think they don’t need a light because they’re using a bike lane/path. In other words, cyclists who are afraid of crashing with cars but aren’t afraid to crash with other cyclists, and endangering their lives in the process. I’ve had too many close calls already, especially on the Greenway, which is unlit. Come on, guys…

  • Lisa Sladkus

    That’s right, Doug. I was there five seconds after the crash, and even I have no idea what happened. All I know is that a man was lying on the ground. The truck was stopped. The driver was blaming the cyclist for riding his bike. He also yelled at him that he should’ve been on the left side, where there’s a striped lane. But, we don’t know if the cyclist was trying to turn right onto 8th and needed to get into the right hand lane to do so. There’s a bike box right at the intersection as well. He had every right to be where he was on the bike. There needs to be a protected lane AND protected intersections. It’s absolutely insane that we tolerate the crappy infrastructure that is out there.

  • MatthewEH

    I get where you’re coming from. My latest bete noire has been delivery dudes tooling along southbound in the protected Amsterdam lane wrong way, with no lights, while wearing dark clothing. But I think the win in reducing the frequency of crashes like this beats out the loss of possible increased lightless riding.

  • Elizabeth F

    And how has “forgiving infrastructure” worked for automobile safety?

    I’m all for protected crosstown bike lanes; mostly so we can get across town without waiting behind 100 trucks. But if I have to wait behind 100 trucks, at least I know how to do so safely. There are over 100 crosstown streets in Manhattan, no way every one of them will get a protected bike lane.

    > Riders making the right onto the (protected!) 8th Avenue bike lane would tend to adopt that lane position before making the turn

    The general principle is to avoid crossing the path of automobiles, especially when they’re turning or close to you. In this case, it is clearly better to stay on the left through the intersection, then make the right turn into the 8th Ave bike lane from the left side; stopping and looking for oncoming (straight) traffic if necessary.

    That is what the pavement markings indicate in this case as well (check it out in the Satellite photos).

  • Elizabeth F

    Oh yes, I want protected crosstown bike lanes.

  • Elizabeth F

    The irony with the delivery cyclists is that the Arrow e-bikes have a BUILT-IN front and rear light. There’s really no excuse to NOT press the “ON” button and keep it in good repair when it breaks for whatever reason.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    That’s right… if you just hop on a bike without knowing diddly squat about how to ride safely in Manhattan

    That’s exactly how mass cycling works. Few people have “read the fucking manual” for walking either. Streetsblog is full of people who want to enable mass cycling, which is why you’re constantly going to run into resistance with the “take the lane” approach here.

  • MatthewEH

    Nah, I’d only do that if traffic in the auto lane was frequent and moving fast enough to prevent a merge. Otherwise I’d make my turn vehicularly; merge to the right somewhere around 5-6 car lengths before the intersection. (Or if some obstacle was in the bike lane further back — a double-parked car, say — I’d merge around it and not merge back.)

    I agree with you that the principle in play has to do with negotiating crossing paths with an automobile. I’d go a step further, though: really the best practice is to _choose the moment at which_ your path crosses the automobile’s path that maximizes your safety. This moment will also tend to maximize everyone’s mutual convenience. If you have a window to merge across the road to set up for your turn — plenty of space ’til the next car comes — take it!

    It’s *plausible* this is exactly what the victim in this case was doing, and his only mistake was adopting a line that was too close to the door of the Mercedes. (Though if he had merged near the intersection, it does seem more likely that the truck driver would have seen him as he did that.)

  • Elizabeth F

    No, mass cycling doesn’t work that way. See how they train mass numbers of children in the Netherlands how to cycle safely in traffic. And that is even WITH excellent cycling infrastructure and much smaller / less congested cities:

    https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2010/04/19/bicycle-training-in-the-netherlands/

    Mass walking also involves training. No parent would just let their child cross the street without training; and schools in the USA also teach basic pedestrian traffic safety.

    The problem in the USA is cycling is not very common, and we DON’T teach people how to cycle safely. The best we get is driver’s ed; which some people might be able to successfully apply to cycling. Unfortunately, many New Yorkers haven’t done that either.

  • Elizabeth F

    If the cyclist did not have a light, then it might turn out that the driver couldn’t reasonably be expected to see this cyclist.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    I guarantee you that a very small portion of people in the Netherlands would be comfortable taking the lane in the US context. When Dutch people move here, they stop cycling!

  • Tyson White

    Baldor truck? There’s always an old tweet…

    https://twitter.com/NYTMetro/status/592753361067352064

  • Elizabeth F

    This cyclist violated my cardinal rule of, never put yourself, or allow yourself to be, next to a truck.

  • Elizabeth F

    So… the Netherlands has GREAT cycling infrastructure, AND they teach their children how to ride safely. The USA has mostly HORRIBLE cycling infrastructure; and in spite of the increased danger, almost nobody really learns how to cycle well. And yet, we want to believe that if we build the right infrastructure, it will magically solve all our problems without any training at all.
    The obvious conclusion is that cyclist education is MORE important in the USA, not less.

    Of course, 29th St is not a typical American street, and “taking the lane” is often not so hard due to the REALLY SLOW nature of the traffic.

    As for cycling in the Netherlands… here’s a lovely Amsterdam street with a door-zone parking lane next to streetcar tracks, something that cyclists have to learn how to manage (and presumably do in their training):

    https://www.google.com/maps/@52.3526673,4.8609504,3a,75y,78.85h,86.3t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sWvLS-nz3EX9l4WScO1CCeA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656!5m1!1e3

    But yes… it appears that cyclists can get almost everywhere in bike lanes, except for a few blocks on low-traffic neighborhood streets. We are a LONG way from that in the USA.

