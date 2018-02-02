Assembly Member Dick Gottfried Supports “the Concept” of Congestion Pricing

Assembly Member Richard Gottfried. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Thomas Altfather Good
Assembly Member Richard Gottfried. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Thomas Altfather Good

Assembly Member Richard Gottfried believes in congestion pricing, in theory. The question now, as it was ten years ago, is how hard he’ll work to enact a policy that would benefit his constituents enormously.

With Governor Cuomo expected to propose a congestion pricing plan based on the recommendations of his Fix NYC panel, Streetsblog is contacting representatives in the State Senate and Assembly to get their take.

Gottfried, a 47-year incumbent, represents Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, and parts of Midtown and the Upper West Side — some of the most traffic-choked neighborhoods in the city. About 80 percent of households don’t own a car, and among those who do car commute, the median income is $102,981, according to the Tri-State Transportation Campaign.

In a statement, Gottfried called congestion pricing “an important step to a healthier and more livable city” that “can help speed traffic flow, reduce air and noise pollution, and provide a reliable funding stream for New York’s public transportation.”

He also qualified that support:

I support the concept, while many details still need to be worked out. These include ensuring that the revenue it generates is dedicated to increased funding for mass transit in New York City, resolving various special situations, and avoiding ‘congestion parking.’

It’s similar to Gottfried’s position a decade ago, when he went on the record supporting congestion pricing but was mostly invisible while suburban representatives like Westchester’s Richard Brodsky were battering the plan in the press on a daily basis.

Exactly which special situations Gottfried wants to resolve isn’t clear. But he represents an area with excellent transit access, where owning a car is a luxury few people spring for.

As for “congestion parking” — the idea that people will drive up the edge of the toll cordon and park — it’s mostly a red herring. The overwhelming majority of car commuters to the Manhattan CBD have a viable transit route between home and work, and for people who stop driving into the zone, those transit options will make more sense than driving part of the trip, searching for parking, and then waiting to catch a train.

If park-and-ride behavior is still a concern, the city developed a whole residential parking permit plan in 2008 to address the same worries, and it can be dusted off today.

Meanwhile, residents of Gottfried’s district go about their lives on streets with some of the New York region’s worst traffic, walking along avenues still designed like highways to accommodate all those cars and trucks.

  • dave “paco” abraham

    He’s done some great work in Albany… but 47 years?! My lord… time for new blood up there, regardless of his position on congestion pricing.

  • Joe R.

    I was thinking the same. He’s been in office since I was 8 years old.

  • This doesn’t follow.

    The existence of a legislator with a 47-year career who can nevertheless embrace a new idea is actually a strong argument against term limits. And you yourself said that he’s done great work.

    This guy’s career is being an Assembly Member. If his constituents still want him, then he ought to continue. More imprtant, “new blood” isn’t necessarily better than an old person; consider the skepticism towards congestion pricing that was recently expressed by the youngster Yuh-Line Niou. The only thing that matters in a politician is his/her positions.

  • Kwyjibo

    Congestion pricing did not just land in Dick Gottfried’s lap.

    He’s had 10 years to study up. There’s no excuse to be throwing out BS “concerns” like “congestion parking.”

    He was a wet rag then. He’s a wet rag now.

    You had a good run, Dick. Time to step aside.

  • Joe R.

    He embraces a new idea with qualifications. Depending upon what those qualifications are, that might be no better than not embracing the idea at all. This is similar to all the politicians, including de Blasio, who embraced Vision Zero in principal, but get cold feet if any steps towards that goal cause more than minor inconvenience for motorists.

    Granted, term limits may or may not solve problems such as this, but when someone knows they can’t make a career out of being a politician, they’re more likely to do what the majority of their constituents want, not what a minority with powerful lobbyists want. Remember drivers may be a minority in his district, but given their affluence, they wield most of the influence.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Dick Gottfried Blames Bloomberg for Pricing Non-Vote

By Brad Aaron |
 Care of the Politicker, here’s 38-year incumbent Assembly Member Dick Gottfried explaining to the Chelsea Reform Democratic Club, whose endorsement he wants for his re-election bid, how democratic Shelly Silver’s house is in comparison to the state Senate. All things considered, it’s a jaw-dropping spiel. Then, at about the three-minute mark, an audience member asks […]

Looking for a New State Legislator? Try Craigslist.

By Aaron Naparstek |
Upset about the way your State Assembly rep voted on congestion pricing? Here’s a novel approach to finding a new one: Craiglist. While Manhattan’s Richard Gottfried was one of the few state legislators who supported congestion pricing, at least one Chelsea resident appears to be in the market for a new Assemblyman. And why not? […]

Congestion Pricing: What’s the Deal?

By John Kaehny |
Nobody knows whether the convoluted and difficult congestion pricing "deal" reached by political leaders yesterday will actually result in anything. The deal is complex even by Albany standards. A few things, however, are clear: Mayor Bloomberg does not have a "green light" to move forward with congestion pricing, nor has he been granted any new […]

The 2008 Streetsie Awards, Part 2

By Aaron Naparstek |
Biggest Setback: After being approved by an unprecedented civic coalition, the mayor and New York City Council, congestion pricing — the one policy measure that simultaneously reduces traffic congestion while raising money for mass transit and livable streets — died in an Albany backroom without even a vote. Lobbyists of the Year: Walter McCaffrey and […]