Today’s Headlines
- Unlicensed Oil Truck Driver Kills Kevin Flores, 13, Biking in Bed Stuy (NY1; News 1, 2; Post)
- Eric Adams Calls for Tougher Consequences for Companies That Employ Unlicensed Drivers (News)
- Neftaly Ramirez Lawyer: DA Gonzalez Shielding Action Carting and Trucker Who Killed Him (BK Paper)
- Victims of Sayfullo Saipov Sue City and State for $600M for Failing to Protect West Side Greenway (Post)
- Stringer: No Time to Waste, NYC Bus Riders Need a Bus Action Plan Right Now (News)
- Enacting Congestion Pricing Depends on Marty Golden, Simcha Felder, and Andrew Lanza (Crain’s)
- Traffic Is a Tax on Poor New Yorkers (Fortune)
- Should Value Capture Pay for Subway Expansions? (NYT)
- GOP Gov Candidate Makes Hay Out of Bloated MTA Construction Costs Under Cuomo (Post)
- Hakeem Jeffries: No Trump Infrastructure Deal Without Public Housing Funds (C&S)
- Wondering How Subway Service Got So Bad? Watch This Times Video
