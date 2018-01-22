Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo and MTA Ginned Up Numbers to Pin Blame for Subway Delays on Con Ed (News 1, 2; NYT)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Mercedes Dearmas, 61, Crossing Adam Clayton Powell at 113th (News, Post)
- The Friday News Cycle About Congestion Pricing (Politico; NYT 1, 2; CBS2; News; ABC7; WNYC; AP)
- Cuomo Sounded More Tepid About Charging Private Car Traffic on Saturday (Post, Newsday, Politico)
- David Weprin Did His Usual Anti-Pricing Presser, and Advocates Were Ready (NYT, Politico, AMNY, Post)
- Congestion Pricing Takes: Get It Done (News); Cost Reform First (Post); Winners and Losers (C&S)
- MTA Plans to Purchase 1,000 Open Gangway Subway Cars Made By Kawasaki (NYT)
- Rank-and-File Cops Irate They Can’t Let More Friends, Cousins, and In-Laws Dodge Traffic Tickets (Post)
- Bike Snob: Stop Picking on E-Bike Riders (Outside)
- Stringer Audit: MTA Ignores 43 Percent of Access-a-Ride Complaints (News, Post)
- Read This Testament to the Uplifting Power of the Bike Riding Habit (NYT)
