Select Bus Service Launches on Woodhaven Boulevard

The upgraded service speeds more than 30,000 daily bus trips with bus lanes and faster boarding.

The new center roadway bus lane and SBS station on Woodhaven Boulevard just south of Jamaica Avenue. Photo: David Meyer
Select Bus Service is live on Woodhaven Boulevard and Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens. As of Sunday, the SBS package — off-board fare collection, camera-enforced bus lanes, and other transit-priority treatments — is speeding trips for tens of thousands of people who ride the Q52 and Q53 each day.

These routes link Queens residents to jobs, schools, and other transit lines between the Rockaways and Woodside. The improvements that debuted Sunday include off-board fare collection along the whole route and bus lanes between Queens Boulevard and Metropolitan Avenue, as well as another section between Union Turnpike and the Belt Parkway.

By adding and expanding medians and simplifying vehicle turning movements, the project is also expected to improve pedestrian safety on one of the most dangerous streets in Queens.

At a time when New Yorkers are abandoning slow, unreliable bus service in large numbers, the Woodhaven SBS project shows how to overhaul routes so they work better for riders. Other SBS routes have bucked the trend of declining ridership, and advocates are calling for the same measures to be broadly expanded across the city.

Between Park Lane South and Rockaway Boulevard, the bus lanes run in the central roadway next to concrete medians, which have been widened to make room for SBS waiting areas. Buses run faster in the central roadway than the service roads, since there’s less interference with curbside traffic.

Map: NYC DOT
NYC DOT’s map of bus lanes on Woodhaven and Cross Bay boulevards. Safety improvements at Union Turnpike, including a wide center median, are scheduled to be complete in late November.

Miguel Telleria rides the Q52/53 daily. Waiting for a bus at Jamaica Avenue yesterday, he said he’s looking forward to the same improvements that have sped service on other SBS routes. “It’s cool,” he said. “I used it before in the city, so [I know] it’s faster.”

The Jamaica stop is in the heart of the Woodhaven neighborhood, where homeowners and politicians stubbornly opposed the transit priority measures in this project. They argued, among other things, that the bus lanes would slow down people driving personal autos.

To garner support from Council Member Eric Ulrich, DOT scaled back left turn bans planned for Jamaica Avenue and seven other intersections, which would have reduced the amount of time bus riders spend waiting at red lights and improved safety for pedestrians.

“[They] gotta realize they’re not the only ones who’ve got to get somewhere,” Telleria said of bus lane opponents.

All-door boarding at Rockaway Boulevard. Photo: David Meyer

Another rider, Diana Horn, agreed. “We’re riding buses, so they’ve got to accommodate us,” she said. Horn, who commutes to Jamaica Avenue every day from Far Rockaway, said initial confusion about off-board fare machines had been the only shortcoming so far.

The fare machines are far from perfect, but they’re the only option for all-door boarding with existing MetroCard technology. Transit advocates have called on the MTA to promptly implement tap-and-go farecard technology that can enable all-door boarding on every bus route in the city when the MetroCard is replaced.

Future phases of the Woodhaven SBS project will add more center roadway bus lanes as part of a full reconstruction of the street. That capital project, however, will be built by the notoriously slow Department of Design and Construction, with completion expected at an unspecified date sometime in the next decade.

A new SBS station at Cross Bay Boulevard and Liberty Avenue. Photo: David Meyer
A new SBS station at Cross Bay Boulevard and Liberty Avenue. Local service runs on the service road and SBS on the main road. Photo: David Meyer
The same intersection, pre-SBS. Photo: Google Maps
  • Setty/Steven

    Great stuff! I look forward to faster trips to the beach.

    I don’t understand why MTA uses the current payment system, and there’s no need to use a fancy RFID card for all-door boarding, either. Berlin’s system works great, and requires no fare takers anywhere, no machines standing out in the snow getting damaged, and now expensive new technology. Has it been considered here?

  • Elizabeth F

    Could you give more details on how Berlin’s system works?

  • JarekFA

    Yah, they have cyber punks hidden in the ceiling who drop down on non-payers and blast obnoxious electronic music in the non-payers’ ears until they comply. This route does not go through Bushwick so I’m not sure how replicable that model is.

  • I am pleased to see this begin over the nonsensical objections of the intransigent fools in my area. Though it is very unfortunate that we couldn’t get that left-turn ban at Jamaica Avenue.

    The only bad thing is that you used to be able to stand at the stop and take either the Q11 or the Q52/53, whichever came first; but now you have to decide beforehand, because the Q11 is going to continue to stop at the old stop on the service road. This might lead to some reckless dashes between the two stops, which could put the pedestrian in front of a careless speeding driver who might hit the pedestrian. I really hope that that doesn’t happen, because such an event would play right into the hands of the troglodytes.

  • AlexB

    It’s POP, proof of payment. You get a ticket and validate it at a machine somewhere. Every now and then someone checks. It’s not that different from what we have except it’s for their entire system, not for individual bus lines.

  • kevd

    Adding to AlexB –

    if you have a daily weekly or monthly, you just carry it after validating once.
    not need to wait in a line (potentially missing ones bus) to stick an unlimited in a machine the street to print out a receipt.
    So in some ways its much better than our SBS system.
    There aren’t even turnstiles at subway stations.
    Also, it works that way in every city in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

